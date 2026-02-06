February 6, 2026

ATHENS, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Desmontrez Mathis, (aka “Ten”), 24, of Athens, has been sentenced to life with the possibility of parole, plus 30 years in prison, followed by 10 years of strict probation, for the murder of three-year-old Kyron Santino Zarco Smith.

A Western Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge sentenced the defendant on Feb. 6, 2026.

ORIGINAL RELEASE

February 5, 2026

ATHENS, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Desmontrez Mathis, Jayden Brown, and Dakious Echols have been convicted for the murder of three-year-old Kyron Santino Zarco Smith, who was shot and killed in a drive-by in Athens on March 8, 2024. Smith was watching tv on his couch at Hallmark Mobile Home Park when he sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest. A nine-year-old male was also shot and treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mathis, Brown and Echols, who are all members of a local gang known as Everybody Eats (EBE), drove to Hallmark to target a rival gang in order to maintain and increase their status within EBE. They have each been convicted of every single charge brought against them by Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit. Brown and Echols entered guilty pleas on Jan. 8, 2026, and were each sentenced to life in prison. Mathis was found guilty by an Athens-Clarke County Jury on Feb. 4, 2026.

“While nothing can bring Kyron back, we hope this outcome provides his family with some sense of peace and the justice they deserve,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. “This was a senseless shooting that should have never occurred, and it’s exactly why we cannot let up in the fight against gang activity. Our children deserve better, Georgia families deserve better, and the people of Athens deserve better, and we will keep fighting for them every day.”

Created in July 2022, Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit has partnered with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), and FBI Atlanta to secure nearly 20 convictions in 11 separate cases, with another eight individuals still facing charges. The majority of these cases involve an ongoing conflict between EBE and the Red Tape Gang (RTG), another hybrid criminal street gang based in Athens. Murders and overall violent crime in Athens have decreased dramatically, with total shootings down by roughly 65 percent since 2022.

“I want to thank the dedicated men and women of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department for their outstanding work on this case. I also extend my sincere appreciation to our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners for their commitment, collaboration, and determination in bringing this matter to justice," said Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Jerry Saulters. "These partnerships send a clear and powerful message: we stand united in the pursuit of accountability. Senseless acts of violence will not be tolerated in our community, and we will continue to act decisively against those who commit them. To the family of Kyron Zarco, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and our entire community extend our deepest condolences. We are profoundly sorry for your loss. My heart breaks for the family of three-year-old Kyron, and our thoughts remain with you during this unimaginable time.”

“Criminal street gangs continue to devastate communities and harm innocent victims,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “The GBI is dedicated to holding dangerous gang members accountable for their crimes. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to eliminate street gangs and keep Georgians safe.”

“This heartbreaking case reminds us of the devastating impact gang violence has on innocent families and entire communities,” said Peter Ellis, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Kyron Santino Zarco Smith should still be here today. The FBI is proud to stand alongside our law enforcement partners to hold violent offenders accountable and dismantle the gangs that threaten public safety.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Thomas Kegley and Ryan Piechocinski. It was investigated by ACCPD, GBI, FBI Atlanta and its Athens area Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, and the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

Convictions and Sentencing

On Jan. 8, 2026, Jayden Brown and Dakious Echols pleaded guilty to the below charges. Both defendants were sentenced to life with the possibility of parole, plus five years in prison, followed by 20 years of strict probation.

Jayden Brown (aka “Gloxky”), 18, of Athens:

1 count of Malice Murder

6 counts of Aggravated Assault

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Dakious Echols (aka “Third”), 20, of Athens:

1 count of Malice Murder

6 counts of Aggravated Assault

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

On Feb. 4, 2026, Desmontrez Mathis was found guilty of the below charges.

Desmontrez Mathis (aka “Ten”), 24, of Athens:

1 count of Malice Murder

6 counts of Aggravated Assault

12 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

3 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree

Sentencing for Mathis will take place at a later date.

The State’s case against one final defendant, Julian Cubillos, is active and ongoing.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas, Upson and Washington counties, with more than 120 convictions secured across the state.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Southeast Georgia.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.