SilverTech Promotes Jeff McPherson to President, Advancing the Agency’s Next Phase of Transformation

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SilverTech , a strategic digital experience firm focused on enterprise growth and transformation, today announced the promotion of Jeff McPherson to President, marking a pivotal milestone in the company’s continued growth and evolution.McPherson has been a driving force at SilverTech for more than 25 years, playing a central role in building the agency into the 150-person organization it is today. His leadership across sales, marketing, account management, strategic partnerships and agency acquisitions has helped fuel sustained growth, deepen long-standing client relationships, and establish SilverTech as a trusted partner across industries and technology ecosystems.“Jeff has been fundamental to SilverTech’s success for more than two decades,” said Nick Soggu, CEO of SilverTech. “His ability to grow the business while never losing sight of client success is unmatched. Jeff is focused on working to ensure that every client relationship—regardless of size—receives the focus, care, and support needed to succeed, and that mindset is deeply embedded in who we are today.”Throughout his tenure, McPherson has held a wide range of leadership roles across sales, strategy, marketing, operations, and client services, helping scale the organization, expand SilverTech’s enterprise footprint, and build enduring client and partner relationships that continue to fuel the business. He is widely recognized for building trust at every level, from executive stakeholders and clients to employees across the organization, and for setting clear direction, aligning teams around shared goals, and guiding the organization through periods of growth and change with transparency and confidence. His leadership strengthened SilverTech’s sales and account management model, elevated its strategic technology partnerships, and aligned marketing, sales, and delivery into a more cohesive and effective growth engine, ensuring teams were equipped, supported, and empowered to deliver meaningful outcomes for clients.In his new role as President, McPherson will lead SilverTech’s day-to-day operations and execution, enabling the organization to accelerate its evolution from a digital agency to a strategic firm focused on digital transformation and enterprise growth, serving mid-market and enterprise organizations. This next phase will focus on expanding SilverTech’s leadership in AI, data, and strategic consulting, while helping clients modernize their digital ecosystems and drive long-term business value.“SilverTech has reached an important inflection point,” said McPherson. “We have incredible talent, strong partnerships, and an opportunity to elevate how we support organizations navigating complex transformation. I’m honored to step into this role and excited to help lead SilverTech into its next chapter.”As part of this transition, McPherson made several decisive leadership moves, assembling a strengthened senior leadership team who will support SilverTech’s next phase of growth and transformation.Together, this leadership team will work closely to advance SilverTech’s market position and deliver innovative solutions that help clients navigate digital, data, and AI-driven transformation.McPherson assumes the President role at a defining moment for SilverTech, as the company deepens integration across teams, expands its transformation services, and positions itself as a long-term strategic partner for organizations preparing for what’s next.About SilverTechSilverTech is a global digital growth and transformation consultancy that helps enterprise and mid-market organizations modernize digital ecosystems and activate AI-powered experiences to drive long-term business performance. The firm brings together digital strategy, UX design and development, marketing, data, and AI through a collaborative, insight-driven approach that blends creativity with practical execution to deliver measurable business outcomes.With deep industry expertise across financial services, healthcare, consumer goods, manufacturing, and government, SilverTech partners with organizations to connect strategy, experience, data, and technology -solving complex customer experience challenges and driving sustained growth through ongoing optimization and support.SilverTech works with leading technology partners including Contentstack, Sitecore, Progress Sitefinity, Kentico, Microsoft, Salesforce, and more, enabling the firm to deliver scalable, secure, and future-ready digital solutions aligned to each client’s growth strategy.Founded in 1996, SilverTech has long supported enterprise brands and regulated institutions through large-scale digital modernization and growth initiatives. Today, SilverTech works with leading organizations including General Mills, Charles Schwab, Allison Transmission, UGG, and HOKA.With offices in New Hampshire, Indiana and Ohio, SilverTech is a trusted strategic partner to organizations pursuing sustained growth, innovation, and business transformation.Learn more at www.silvertech.com

