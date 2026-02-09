ONE DROP FOUNDATION’S ‘ONE NIGHT FOR ONE DROP’ RETURNS TO LAS VEGAS, MARCH 28

In celebration of World Water Day, 13th Edition Brings Together World-Class Artists and Production in Benefit of Global Safe Water and Conservation Efforts

One Night for One Drop is more than just a celebration; it’s a powerful reminder that every drop counts in the fight for water and climate justice.” — Guy Laliberté, founder of One Drop Foundation

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Drop Foundation , the international non-profit organization dedicated to supporting communities deeply affected by the water and climate crisis, marks 2026 as the celebrated return of One Night for One Drop . In its 13th edition, One Night for One Drop will take place the evening of Saturday, March 28, 2026 at Hakkasan Nightclub inside MGM Grand Las Vegas, aligned with the global observance of World Water Day.Since the Foundation’s inception 18 years ago, One Drop has transformed the lives of nearly 3 million people across the globe. 2026 will bring together an event like never before, encapsulating the foundation’s mission through an elevated wine and spirits showcase, a luxury auction featuring once-in-a-lifetime items and experiences, and at center stage, the debut of Ripple, this year’s one-night-only performance specially curated for One Night for One Drop written and produced by Live Edge Entertainment, alongside an elevated dining experience presented by TAO Group Hospitality.Wine and Spirits TastingTo kickoff the celebratory eventing, guests will enjoy a showcase of some of the finest wines and spirits from across the globe, featuring Barons de Rothschild champagne and wines, Opus One, Pascal Jolivet, Il Palagio, the Italian winery famously owned by Sting and Trudie Styler, a selection of some of the most famous Italian wines presented by Tony Sasa, and a selection of Jackson Family wines curated by L’Academie du Vin, and more.Live AuctionIn support of the One Drop’s fundraising efforts, a live auction will feature once-in-a-lifetime experiences, luxury travel packages and coveted high-end goods. Standout auction items include a Clarence Dillon limited edition coffret (owners of Chateau Haut-Brion), featuring rare wines from across their prestigious estates; a “mathusalem” (six-liter bottle) of Pascal Jolivet’s Sancerre, showcasing the winery’s signature balance of elegance, freshness and terroir express from Loire Valley; and an all-inclusive stay at world-class Galleria VIK Milano in Milan, Italy, among other elite items.Ripple, A Cabaret of ConsequenceTaking inspiration from One Drop’s mission, this year’s show production, Ripple, will showcase a dazzling human journey where each act flows seamlessly into the next, like circles spreading across water. With a nod to previous One Night for One Drop collaborations featuring Hans Zimmer, Leona Lewis, Jewel, John Legend, Steve Aoki and more, 2026 will be no different, with writers and producers, Nicky and Laetitia Dewhurst, tapping industry-best producers, artists and more to showcase Ripple through dance, opera, comedy and breathtaking spectacle. Featuring immersive storytelling projections in collaboration by DandyPunk and developed in partnership with visionary artist Joel Sebastian, the show merges artistry and technology like never before. The show’s dance acts will be championed by world-renowned choreographers, A&A (Alexis Ochin and Arnaud Boursain), a French creative duo whose work has been featured on stages ranging from Cirque du Soleil, to Nevada Ballet Theatre, and whose artistic collaborations include projects supported by BeyGood, Beyonce’s charitable organization, and the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Opening Ceremony.“One Night for One Drop is more than just a celebration; it’s a powerful reminder that every drop counts in the fight for water and climate justice,” said Guy Laliberté, founder of One Drop Foundation, Cirque du Soleil and creator of One Night for One Drop. “Since its inception in 2013, the extraordinary generosity of our supporters has created lasting change. On behalf of One Drop Foundation, we invite guests for an unforgettable evening that will propel our mission forward into the next decade.”To date, the organization has reached a global footprint impacting lasting change in Latin America, India, Africa, Canada and the United States. Through innovative, sustainable water solutions, One Drop Foundation empowers communities to overcome the water and climate challenges they face, creating lasting change.For more information on tickets, sponsorship opportunities, and ways to get involved, please visit https://www.onedrop.org/en-us/events/one-night-for-one-drop-2026/ or email one.night@onedrop.org.###About One Drop FoundationOne Drop unites people and empowers communities to solve the water and climate crisis through innovative, sustainable actions. Channeling the creative spirit of Cirque du Soleil, the Foundation rallies local and international changemakers to raise funds and co-create solutions that drive life-changing projects worldwide. Together, since 2007, the organization has transformed the lives of nearly 3 million people in Latin America, India, Africa and the United States. One Drop Foundation invites others to join the cause in turning water into action and creating a sustainable future with safe water for all. For more information about One Drop’s safe water initiatives, visit https://www.onedrop.org/ One Drop has proudly donated to local Las Vegas organizations including Springs Preserve, DISCOVERY Children’s Museum water education program, Desert Research Institute and WaterStart, helping raise awareness and offering programs to those in the Las Vegas region about access to safe water, water conservation and ongoing water initiatives that affect the desert community.

