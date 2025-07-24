'WALTZING WITH BRANDO' TO OPEN FUTURE OF FILM ASSOCIATION’S INAUGURAL OPTIX SERIES IN LAS VEGAS, AUG. 15

"Waltzing with Brando" starring Billy Zane and Jon Heder to headline Future of Film Association's OPTIX - A Film Series in Las Vegas, Aug. 15 Future of Film Association - logo

Visionary New Film Series Kicks Off With Exclusive Advance Screening of Billy Zane-Led Feature

There could not be a more incredible film and cast to ignite guests into the world of Future of Film Association's debut OPTIX - A Film Series, than ‘Waltzing with Brando.'” — Chris Reis, co-founder, Future of Film Association

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Future of Film Association proudly announces “Waltzing with Brando” as the opening night selection of its debut OPTIX film series, taking place Aug. 15–16 at SAHARA Las Vegas. This exclusive advance-screening of the critically acclaimed, Academy-Award-shortlisted feature—starring Billy Zane (Titanic, Zoolander) and Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory)—offers attendees a rare first-look ahead of the film’s nationwide theatrical release on Sept. 19.“Waltzing with Brando” will showcase during the celebrated debut of Future of Film Association's (FOFA) two-day inaugural OPTIX event, commencing Friday, Aug. 15, spotlighting the untold true story of Hollywood icon Marlon Brando and his quest to build the world’s first eco-sustainable retreat on an uninhabitable island in Tahiti.Chris Reis, co-founder of Future of Film Association said, “There could not be a more incredible film and cast to ignite guests into the world of Future of Film. ‘Waltzing with Brando’s’ executive team and cast have created something truly special that we know will garner acclaim ahead of its premiere, as well as resonate with film and cinematography enthusiasts attending OPTIX.”SAHARA Las Vegas will play host to the two-day festival preview Friday, Aug. 15 and Saturday, Aug. 16, with a groundbreaking series of events including select film screenings, exclusive previews, technology showcases, live IP marketplace activations, industry panels featuring top creatives and executives, creator and investor working sessions, along with surprise performances and red carpet moments. The event will serve as a sneak peek at Future of Film Association’s year-round programming, introducing the city, the industry, and global audiences to the next chapter in cinema innovation.Javier C. Ortiz, co-founder of Future of Film Association added, “Las Vegas’ unmatched infrastructure, global reach, and status as an entertainment-first destination makes it the ideal destination for our Future of Film Association events. Unlike traditional industry hubs, Las Vegas offers glittering lights and glamour paired with entrepreneurial energy and a consistent theme of reinvention and innovation. There couldn’t be a more perfect home for next year’s exclusive event series.”With a bold mix of world-class premieres, live content marketplaces, behind-the-scenes panels with star-studded talent, and tech-infused storytelling experiences, FOFA will establish a first-of-its-kind platform where filmmakers, rights holders, producers, actors and fans converge to celebrate and redefine the next generation of entertainment and film curation. With a unique focus on education, innovation and commerce, FOFA supports creators not just in making films, but in understanding the business behind it all - from licensing and financing to franchise-building.Tickets to OPTIX 2025 are on-sale now and start at $149 for one-day admission and include full day-of programming, workshops, screenings and breakfast; two-day passes begin at $249. A limited number of VIP upgrade tickets are also available.To purchase tickets and receive exclusive updates visit FOFA’s website: https://www.futureoffilm.org/ ###About Future of Film AssociationThe Future of Film Association is a dynamic platform based in Las Vegas, NV dedicated to shaping the next era of cinema through immersive events, red carpet screenings, and industry networking experiences. As a hub for IP licensing, rights acquisition, and the revitalization of legacy content, the association connects filmmakers, studios, investors and brands to unlock the creative and commercial potential of original and dormant intellectual property. With a focus on cinematic excellence, cutting-edge technology and audience engagement, FFA produces world-class programming that brings together storytellers, innovators and dealmakers. From high-impact premieres to behind-the-scenes panels and live IP marketplaces, FFA is building a future where storytelling and ownership converge. For more information, visit www.futureoffilm.org About Waltzing with BrandoIt’s the late 1960s. Man just walked on the moon, free love is in full swing—and Marlon Brando, the biggest movie star on the planet, decides to save it. His plan? Build the world’s first fully sustainable retreat on an uninhabited island in the South Pacific. Enter Bernard Judge, a pragmatic young L.A. architect who thought he was signing up for a beachfront project, not a tropical fever dream. Waltzing with Brando, told through Judge’s experience and adapted from his memoir, is the true—and often absurd—story of an architectural mission wrapped in ego, idealism, and coconuts. Starring Billy Zane as 'pitch-perfect' Brando and Jon Heder as Judge, it’s a sun-bleached tale of paradise found, lost, and never fully drawn to scale.MEDIA CONTACTFor Future of Film Association/OPTIXSaint Public Relationssteph@saintpublicrelations.comsam@saintpublicrelations.comFor Waltzing with Brandosamantha@epecmedia.com

