LA CUVÉE ONE DROP MIAMI REVEALS RARE AUCTION LOTS AND COLLABORATION WITH WORLD RENOWNED ARTIST, ROMERO BRITTO

La Cuvée One Drop Miami will highlight a special collaboration with world-renowned artist, Romero Britto, whose joyful, colorful art is recognized worldwide as a symbol of hope and optimism. Through his exclusive auction lot and creative presence, Britto La Cuvée Miami will take place at National Hotel on Thursday, Oct. 23

Nearly one in four people around the world lack access to safe water. That reality is what drives One Drop, and why creativity with a purpose matters.” — Ernenek Duran, CEO, One Drop Foundation

MIAMI, NV, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of the anticipated return of La Cuvée One Drop to Miami next month, One Drop Foundation is now unveiling new details ahead of this extraordinary evening of wine, art, and philanthropy. Taking place on Thursday, Oct. 23 at the iconic National Hotel Miami Beach, the event will raise funds in support of safe water for all, benefiting both the One Drop Foundation and Miami-based non-profit organization, BLUE Missions. Within its esteemed return, La Cuvée One Drop Miami will feature an auctioneer from prestigious charity auction house, Christie’s, a world-class wine experience, and a special partnership with internationally renowned artist, Romero Britto.Auction Highlights: Where Fine Wine Meets Art and ExperiencePresented with the auctioneering expertise of Christie’s, the charity auction will bring to Miami rare bottles, collector’s lots, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, including:Château Margaux 2000, Double MagnumOG 1932 Whiskey Iowa Experience2016 Vintage Prestige Case from Domaine Clarence Dillon, Limited EditionBritto’s Golden Ticket Experience: An original, one-of-a-kind artwork by Romero Britto paired with a private tour of the world's largest artist studio and meet & greet with the artist2018 Domaine Nicole Lamarche La Grande Rue Cuvée 1959, MagnumOriginal creation by BANCY ART: Sardinia Dreamin’The Rarest: Wine Selection FeaturesGuests will also enjoy a curated tasting by L’Académie du Vin featuring exceptional wines, including:Domaine Fourrier Griotte-Chambertin Vieille Vigne 2014 (Burgundy)2019 Aubert Eastside Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)2012 Occidental Pinot Noir Cuvée Elizabeth Bodega HeadlandsVérité 2021 La Muse.Champagne Barons de RothschildChâteau L’Évangile Pomerol 2000Château La Mission Haut-Brion 2000AlmavivaVIK, La Piu Belle RosePascal JolivetRomero Britto: Adding Miami’s Vibrancy to La CuvéeLa Cuvée One Drop Miami will also highlight a special collaboration with Miami’s own Romero Britto, whose joyful, colorful art is recognized worldwide as a symbol of hope and optimism. Through his exclusive auction lot and creative presence, Britto will bring his distinct global presence and vibrancy of Miami to La Cuvée.Romero Britto’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan is more than a luxury vehicle — it’s a traveling work of art. Wrapped in Britto’s signature Colorful Landscape design, the car bursts with bold patterns, vivid hues, and his iconic style, turning heads and lifting spirits wherever it goes. Often spotted on the streets of Miami, the vibrant wrap embodies Britto’s Happy Art Movement, sharing joy, positivity, and creative energy with every mile. The car will be on display at the National Hotel as a photo and social media moment for attendees to enjoy and share.“Nearly one in four people around the world still lack access to safe water. It is difficult to imagine that within a family of four, a typical family size, one member is living without this essential resource. That reality is what drives One Drop, and why creativity with a purpose matters,” said Ernenek Duran, Co-CEO of the One Drop Foundation. “Romero Britto’s joyful vision of art embodies that spirit—through La Cuvée, we will celebrate wine and art while building a sustainable future with safe water for all.”La Cuvée One Drop Miami is presented in partnership with Christie’s, National Hotel Miami Beach, and a network of dedicated philanthropists and partners committed to creating global impact. All proceeds from the auction and event will benefit the One Drop Foundation and BLUE Missions, two organizations dedicated to a more sustainable future. For sponsorship, tables, and VIP packages, please visit https://www.onedrop.org/en/events/la-cuvee-one-drop-miami-2025/ ###About One Drop FoundationThe One Drop Foundation unites people and empowers communities to solve the water crisis through innovative, sustainable actions. Channelling the creative spirit of Cirque du Soleil, One Drop rallies local and international changemakers to raise funds and co-create solutions that drive life-changing projects worldwide. Since 2007, One Drop has transformed the lives of nearly 3 million people in Latin America, India, Africa, and among Indigenous communities in Canada. Join One Drop in turning water into action and creating a sustainable future with safe water for all at www.onedrop.org About Romero BrittoRomero Britto, the founder of the Happy Art Movement, is an internationally renowned artist who has created an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope all its own inspiring millions worldwide. Brazilian-born and Miami-made, is considered one of the most famous and celebrated living visual artists in the globe as well as the most collected and licensed in history. To learn more about Romero Britto visit www.shopbritto.com About Académie du VinFounded in Paris in 1973 by legendary wine merchant Steven Spurrier, the Académie du Vin made history with the 1976 Judgment of Paris, a landmark tasting that showcased the excellence of New World wines and transformed the wine world. Today, it has grown into an international leader in wine education, offering expert-led, engaging programs in vibrant cities like Toronto, London, Miami, and Mexico City. For more information: https://academieduvin.com/ About The National Hotel Miami Beach:The National Hotel Miami Beach is a treasured adults-only retreat that blends timeless Art Deco elegance with modern sophistication. Designed by renowned architect Roy France, this historic oceanfront hotel features the longest infinity pool in Miami Beach, a private beach, and exclusive cabanas. With 101 rooms in its iconic tower and 36 luxurious cabanas and suites, guests enjoy sweeping views, curated design, and personalized comfort. Just steps from Miami’s top attractions and vibrant nightlife, The National offers an unforgettable escape that captures the true spirit of South Beach.About Christie’sFounded in 1766, Christie’s is a world-leading art/luxury business with a physical presence in 46 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific, and flagship international sales hubs in New York, London, Hong Kong, Paris and Geneva. Renowned and trusted for expert live and online-only auctions, as well as bespoke Private Sales, Christie’s unparalleled network of specialists offers clients a a full portfolio of global services, including art appraisal, art financing, international real estate and education. Christie’s auctions span more than 80 categories, at price points ranging from $500 to over $100 million.

