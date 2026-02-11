Serrala acquires e-invoicing and Accounts Payable specialist Cevinio

Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, today announced the acquisition of Cevinio.

NORDERSTEDT, GERMANY, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala, a global leader in finance process automation, today announced the acquisition of Cevinio, an AI specialist in Accounts Payable (AP) and Accounts Receivable (AR) processes with recognized authority in AP and AR e-invoicing.Cevinio’s solutions will be integrated into the Serrala Finance Platform , enabling customers to manage Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable processes more efficiently while meeting the latest regulatory e-invoicing requirements across multiple jurisdictions. The integration delivers broader coverage of e-invoicing formats and government portals, faster deployment capabilities, and a seamless connection to Serrala’s AI-powered automation, giving finance teams greater control, compliance, and operational efficiency at scale.“This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver enterprise-grade e-invoicing as a core capability of the Serrala Finance Platform,” said Rami Chahine, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Serrala. “Cevinio brings deep domain expertise in regulatory e-invoicing and AI-driven Accounts Payable automation, which is increasingly critical as global compliance requirements continue to expand.”Cevinio has established a strong presence in key European markets including Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Germany, supporting organizations with localized e-invoicing requirements and format coverage. This regional expertise expands Serrala’s ability to address country-specific mandates and complements its global customer base and existing ERP integration strengths, enabling broader rollout of e-invoicing capabilities within Serrala’s modular, cloud-ready platform.The transaction represents a strategic capability expansion focused on e-invoicing and supports Serrala’s vision to serve as the system of action for the Office of the CFO, connecting finance data to decisions and autonomous execution across working capital. By integrating Cevinio’s solutions into its platform, Serrala reinforces its commitment to AI-driven automation, compliance, and working capital intelligence.“Becoming part of Serrala allows us to scale our e-invoicing capabilities within a broader finance execution platform,” said Simon Plattel, Chief Executive Officer of Cevinio. “Together, we can support finance teams with scalable automation that combines compliance, efficiency, and control.”“Over the past decade, Cevinio has made sustained investments in AI-driven automation and regulatory-compliant e-invoicing technology. I am confident that this depth of expertise and proven technology will deliver significant value as part of Serrala. We look forward to further developing and scaling our products within the Serrala Finance Platform, contributing to a comprehensive, intelligent finance execution environment for customers worldwide,” said Vincent Prooij, Chief Technology Officer & Founder of Cevinio.The integration is designed to ensure continuity for both customers and employees while enabling a structured expansion of e-invoicing capabilities within the Serrala Finance Platform. There will be no immediate operational changes, and existing products and services will continue uninterrupted. Over time, customers will benefit from closer integration into the platform, enhancing efficiency, compliance, and control.With global e-invoicing mandates accelerating across Europe and beyond, organizations increasingly expect finance processes that embed compliance and automation natively. Cevinio’s mature technology, broad coverage, and rapid deployment model enable Serrala to meet these evolving market needs while scaling AI-powered finance execution worldwide.With this step, Serrala continues to advance its modular, cloud-ready platform and reinforces its position as a global leader in AI-driven finance automation designed to complement ERP systems and support continuous financial operations. The addition of Cevinio further strengthens Serrala’s ability to help finance organizations operate effectively in an increasingly regulated global environment, supporting the company’s vision to modernize the Office of the CFO and deliver intelligence-driven, autonomous financial performance.About SerralaSerrala is the global market leader and pioneering innovator in finance process automation. Our award-winning suite of applications gives finance leaders the power to evolve, optimize their working capital and streamline all workflows, planning, and compliance, by automating all operational processes across Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash Flow Management, and Treasury. Serrala’s AI-powered finance automation suite is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide to gain real-time insights and create operational excellence through high performance engineering and seamless integration. Serrala has been advancing the office of the CFO for over 40 years with solutions that accelerate growth, enhance decision-making, and achieve sustainable finance success.

