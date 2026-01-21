Serrala launches the first AI-powered finance platform for the Office of the CFO

Serrala officially launches the Serrala Finance Platform. A unified finance execution platform that acts as the system of action for the Office of the CFO.

NORDERSTEDT, GERMANY, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Serrala officially launches the Serrala Finance Platform. A unified finance execution platform that acts as the system of action for the Office of the CFO, connecting data to decisions to autonomous execution across AR, AP and Payments. By combining advanced process automation, embedded Artificial Intelligence (AI), and a shared finance data layer, the platform helps finance teams move beyond simple transaction processing to continuous execution and real-time optimization across all working-capital operations.Finance organizations are entering a decisive new phase. As automation, AI, and cloud adoption become standard, CFOs are no longer measured by incremental efficiency gains alone. They are expected to run finance as an active, intelligent function – one that executes, adapts, and improves continuously.Built on agentic AI, the Serrala Finance Platform uses autonomous software agents to monitor transactions, detect exceptions, prioritize work, and act across working capital workflows – continuously and in real time. Finance teams stay in control through governance, approvals, and auditability, while the platform drives execution at scale.With this launch, Serrala establishes a new operating model for the Office of the CFO. Designed as the system of action for finance, Serrala complements ERP systems (systems of record) by becoming the execution layer that continuously turns finance data into outcomes, closing the gap between insight and action across working capital.Built for cloud, hybrid, and SAP-embedded environments, the platform integrates seamlessly with SAP and ERP systems. For SAP customers, it supports clean-core principles, while delivering an enterprise-grade architecture that enables finance teams to operate with greater speed, intelligence, and resilience. This architecture future-proofs finance modernization by enabling continuous innovation without disrupting core ERP stability.“For decades, finance systems focused on recording the past,” said Rami Chahine, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Serrala. “The Serrala Finance Platform changes finance into an active function – one that executes, learns, and improves continuously. With agentic AI embedded across AR, AP, and Payments, teams gain speed, confidence, and control where it matters most.”Rather than adding another layer on top of fragmented processes, the platform embeds artificial intelligence directly into core finance workflows. AI agents autonomously apply cash, resolve exceptions, route invoices, surface early risk indicators, and continuously improve forecasting accuracy, while maintaining auditability and human oversight where required. Customers achieve measurable results, including up to 99% straight-through cash application, significantly faster invoice processing, and real-time visibility into working capital.The Serrala Finance Platform is modular by design, allowing organizations to start wherever it delivers the most immediate value. Individual capabilities can be deployed independently or combined into an end-to-end platform, expanding automation and intelligence as finance maturity evolves. This approach enables teams to grow at their own pace, gain increasing value over time, and scale without reimplementation, disruption, or architectural lock-in.“Finance can no longer afford to be reactive,” said Axel Rebien, CEO of Serrala. “CFOs need systems that don’t just analyze or recommend – they execute. The Serrala Finance Platform establishes the foundation for autonomous finance, where agentic AI continuously drives working-capital outcomes with resilience and control. This is a new operating model for the office of the CFO.”At its core, the platform introduces a clear separation of responsibilities: ERP systems continue to serve as the trusted foundation for financial data, while Serrala acts as the execution layer that turns data into action. This operating model reduces complexity, accelerates innovation, and enables organizations to modernize finance without compromising stability.About SerralaSerrala is the global market leader and pioneering innovator in finance process automation. Our award-winning suite of applications gives finance leaders the power to evolve, optimize their working capital and streamline all workflows, planning, and compliance, by automating all operational processes across Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash Flow Management, and Treasury. Serrala’s AI-powered finance automation suite is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide to gain real-time insights and create operational excellence through high performance engineering and seamless integration. Serrala has been advancing the office of the CFO for over 40 years with solutions that accelerate growth, enhance decision-making, and achieve sustainable finance success.

