Serrala launches governed AI agents to accelerate the shift to autonomous finance

© Serrala 2026

Serrala today announced the launch of Serrala AI-powered agents within the Serrala Finance Platform

With governed execution and full auditability, our Serrala AI agents reduce manual effort across AP, AR, and Payments, helping teams shorten cycles, lower cost, and improve working capital.” — Rami Chahine, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Serrala.

NORDERSTEDT, GERMANY, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serrala today announced the launch of Serrala AI -powered agents within the Serrala Finance Platform , a unified finance execution platform that acts as the system of action for the Office of the CFO, introducing a new operating model for finance automation across accounts payable, accounts receivable, and payments.Serrala AI agents are purpose-built agents that interpret context, determine the next best action within defined policies, and execute tasks across systems, while keeping finance teams in control through human-in-the-loop oversight. All agent-driven actions run within a fully governed, explainable, and auditable framework.Finance is undergoing a major transformation, yet many organizations struggle to translate AI adoption into measurable outcomes. Traditional automation has improved efficiency but remains limited to predefined workflows and manual coordination of exceptions. Serrala’s AI agents extend automation by handling variability and exceptions, making contextual decisions, and executing defined tasks autonomously within guardrails. The result is measurable impact across core finance operations, including faster processing cycles, lower operational costs, reduced manual effort, and improved working capital performance.Embedded within the Serrala Finance Platform, Serrala’s AI is composed of specialized, purpose-built agents for core finance processes and workflows. Examples include agents that help resolve price variances in accounts payable by gathering context, applying policy rules, routing approvals when required, and progressing work to completion. As well as agents that identify, match, and allocate previously unmatched payments in accounts receivable, accelerating cash application while maintaining transparency and control. These capabilities are realized through multi-agent orchestration, enabling intelligent execution of specific tasks and subprocesses within complex workflows, with clear handoffs and oversight for exceptions.“Automation made finance faster. Agentic AI makes it autonomous,” said Rami Chahine, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Serrala. “With governed execution and full auditability, our Serrala AI agents reduce manual effort across AP, AR, and Payments, helping teams shorten cycles, lower cost, and improve working capital.”A key differentiator of Serrala’s approach is its focus on trusted execution. All agent-driven actions are performed within a controlled and auditable framework, combining human oversight, role-based governance, and full transparency into every decision. This ensures that automation remains aligned with enterprise policies and eliminates the risks associated with black-box AI.This launch marks a significant step toward a new model of finance operations, where AI agents execute continuously within defined guardrails, and finance teams shift from manual execution to oversight and strategic control.Serrala is showcasing these capabilities live at the Serrala Summit in Hamburg on April 23–24, 2026, where customers and partners can experience how AI agents deliver measurable outcomes across day-to-day finance use cases, built for specific needs across AP, AR, and Payments.Learn more about how Serrala AI transforms finance operations: https://www.serrala.com/serrala-ai-finance-solutions About SerralaSerrala is the global market leader and pioneering innovator in finance process automation. Our award-winning suite of applications gives finance leaders the power to evolve, optimize their working capital and streamline all workflows, planning, and compliance, by automating all operational processes across Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash Flow Management, and Treasury. Serrala’s AI-powered finance automation platform is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide to gain real-time insights and create operational excellence through high performance engineering and seamless integration. Serrala has been advancing the office of the CFO for over 40 years with solutions that accelerate growth, enhance decision-making, and achieve sustainable finance success.

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