Innova to Showcase High-Efficiency, Design-Driven HVAC Solutions at BUILDEX Vancouver 2026

Advanced climate technologies support the next generation of Canadian buildings

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innova , an Italian-based manufacturer of certified, high-efficiency, design-driven heat pump systems, and climate comfort solutions, serving the Canadian market, today announced it will exhibit at BUILDEX Vancouver 2026, taking place February 11–12, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. Attendees can visit Booth 931 to experience Innova’s latest HVAC technologies and its approach to efficient, compliant building solutions.BUILDEX is Western Canada’s leading design, construction, and real estate exhibition, bringing together professionals from across the built environment to discover emerging technologies, exchange ideas, and build the relationships shaping the future of the industry.“BUILDEX is a key meeting point for professionals influencing how buildings are designed and constructed in Western Canada,” said Yohai West, VP of Product at Innova. “Architects are forced to hide HVAC systems; at Innova, we design systems meant to be seen and integrated.”At BUILDEX 2026, Innova will present a comprehensive portfolio of heating and cooling solutions engineered for performance, efficiency, and long-term durability. With a strong focus on verified ratings, regulatory alignment, and architectural integration, Innova supports architects, engineers, and contractors seeking dependable systems for modern Canadian buildings.AIO COMPACT ALL-IN-ONE INDOOR HEAT PUMPThe AIO (“All-In-One”) integrates heating, cooling, ventilation, and clean air management into a single compact system. It features a high-efficiency inverter heat pump, advanced ERV, MERV 13 filtration, and integrated bathroom exhaust.Available in multiple configurations including:• Wall Mounted• Wall Mounted Pro• Floor Standing• Ceiling Ducted• Ceiling Suspended• Vertical Stack• Vertical Stack XLInnova’s elegant, slim, Italian-designed AIO delivers improved performance with optional heat strip capability, enabling seamless integration for boutique hotels, dormitories, and high-design residences. Newly developed rough-in kits streamline installation for concealed vertical stack and ceiling-ducted configurations, offering greater flexibility for developers, engineers, and modular manufacturers.Nextac is a next-generation PTAC designed to replace outdated systems with sleek, whisper-quiet, ultra-efficient performance. Named 2024 AHR Product of the Year, Nextac features 61 patent-pending innovations for both new construction and retrofit applications.OKKI: AI-DRIVEN AIR JETSA patented adaptive airflow management system that senses, learns, and precisely directs air where comfort is needed—delivering a new frontier of personalized, silent, and highly efficient airflow distribution.STØNEThe STØNE Air To Water Multi Zone Heat Pump is a two-pipe zoning system utilizing a high-efficiency heat pump to facilitate the heat exchange between water and refrigerant, using water instead of refrigerant inside the building. This high-efficiency WSHP is designed as a powerful alternative to traditional fuel-based boilers.OSMO VERTICAL: INVERTER-DRIVEN FAN COILS WITH BUILT-IN ERVA premium line of sleek, whisper-quiet fan coil units that connect to a building’s central hot and cold water loop. Designed for flexibility across wall, ceiling, ducted, recessed, and trench formats, OSMO integrates energy-recovery ventilation directly into the unit, simplifying system design while ensuring code-compliant fresh air delivery for modern buildings.LOOP: ARCHITECTURALLY DESIGNED WATER-SOURCE HEAT PUMPA reimagined water-source heat pump that balances aesthetics and performance. Featuring a clean architectural form factor, whisper-quiet operation, and simplified serviceability, Loop is ideal for visible installations in premium spaces.AI-POWERED PERSONALIZED COMFORT & PROACTIVE MAINTENANCEUnderpinning this portfolio is Innova’s proprietary AI engine, which learns individual comfort preferences to optimize energy use while proactively predicting maintenance needs—enhancing lifecycle performance for building owners and service teams.Together, these innovations reinforce Innova’s position at the intersection of intelligence, compliance, and architectural design.ABOUT INNOVAWith over 20 years of experience in the climate comfort sector, we have a clear goal: growth through innovation. Our team is laser-focused on the conception, development, and production of innovative heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions. This mission has developed through bringing together technical skills, creativity, technology, design, Italian passion, and a global vision to achieve the best energy efficiency and performance.Join us at Booth 931 at BUILDEX, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, February 11–12, 2026. For more information visit https://innova-canada.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.