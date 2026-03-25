INNOVA SRL Announces Next Phase of Market Development in Canada

Strengthening local presence to support long-term growth and customer success

STORO, ITALY, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INNOVA SRL today announced the next phase of its strategic expansion in the Canadian market, marking a new stage in a journey that has been defined by strong partnerships, shared success, and growing demand for high-performance comfort solutions.Over the past several years, INNOVA has built a solid foundation in Canada together with its distribution partners. That foundation has allowed the brand to establish a strong market presence, deepen local expertise, and form lasting relationships across the industry. Building on this momentum, INNOVA is paving the way to expand its direct presence in Canada, further strengthening engagement with customers, consultants, and industry partners.As part of this evolution, INNOVA Canada is establishing a factory-aligned structure, designed to increase local presence, technical collaboration, and long-term support. This transition reflects INNOVA’s commitment to proximity, responsiveness, and continued investment in the people and professionals it serves.“Our history in Canada has been a successful one, built on trust and collaboration,” said Gianandrea Masserdotti, General Manager of INNOVA SRL. “As the market evolves and expectations grow, we believe the next step is to deepen our presence. This will allow us to support customers and partners even more closely. The remarkable growth and experience we have gained in the United States reinforces our belief that proximity, listening, and long-term commitment are key to serving a market well.”Canadian partners and distributors remain an important part of INNOVA’s ecosystem, and this next chapter is intended to strengthen—not replace—those relationships. This approach ensures continuity while creating new opportunities for collaboration and growth across the Canadian market.INNOVA recently showcased its latest high-performance climate solutions to Western Canada’s design and construction community at BUILDEX Vancouver 2026. Engagement from engineers, architects, and industry professionals highlighted the growing demand for design-driven, high-efficiency HVAC systems across the Canadian market.Building on this momentum, INNOVA is committed to further accelerating its engagement across the North American HVAC and building community through an expanded presence at industry events and key trade shows.DISCOVER INNOVA AT CMPX 2026 Visit INNOVA at Booth #147 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, March 25–27, 2026 to explore high-performance, design-driven climate solutions. Get an early look at our virtual booth by visiting https://cmpx2026.innova.co/ ABOUT INNOVA SRLWith over 20 years of experience in the climate comfort sector, we have a clear goal: growth through innovation. Our team is laser-focused on the conception, development, and production of innovative heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions. This mission has developed by bringing together technical skills, creativity, technology, design, Italian passion, and a global vision to achieve the best energy efficiency and performance.

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