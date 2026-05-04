INNOVA Brand to Return to the United States; Ephoca Brand to Be Phased Out by 2026

Strategic rebrand unifies North American and global operations as INNOVA returns to the U.S. market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a five-year hiatus, the INNOVA brand will once again be used in the United States. As part of this transition, the Ephoca brand will sunset at the end of 2026.When INNOVA entered the U.S. market in 2019, products were initially introduced under the INNOVA brand, consistent with how they are sold throughout Europe. Shortly after the launch, another HVAC company, Innovair Solutions USA (previously known as Innovair Corp), raised concerns that the INNOVA name was similar to its own branding and could potentially create confusion in the marketplace.Following discussions at the time, INNOVA and Innovair reached a settlement agreement under which the INNOVA name would no longer be used in the United States. As a result, INNOVA’s advanced systems were rebranded as Ephoca for the U.S. market while continuing to be sold as INNOVA internationally.Recently, with the cooperation of Innovair and its parent company, Innovair Solutions Inc., based in Canada, the companies reached a new understanding that allows the INNOVA name to be used again in the United States.As part of this transition, the company will return to using the INNOVA brand globally. Using a single brand name worldwide will eliminate unnecessary confusion for engineers, developers, distributors, and end users.“This is more than a name change; it is a homecoming,” said Yohai West, VP of Product at INNOVA. “Ephoca has always been part of the INNOVA SRL family. By adopting the INNOVA name in the United States, we are aligning our identity with our Italian heritage and our global operations. A single brand worldwide makes it easier for engineers, developers, distributors, and customers to identify and specify our products. “The companies worked constructively to reach a practical solution that allows each brand to operate clearly within the HVAC marketplace while supporting continued industry growth”.The transition to a single global brand reflects INNOVA’s mission of “evolution through innovation.” A unified identity will simplify product identification and enable the company to introduce Italian-engineered HVAC technologies to the North American market more efficiently.The rebrand will roll out across all platforms beginning this year, including updated product documentation, digital platforms, and a refreshed global logo featuring the brand’s signature butterfly symbol, representing transformation and evolution.About INNOVAINNOVA is an Italian manufacturer of advanced heat pumps and comfort systems engineered for high-efficiency heating and cooling in residential and commercial buildings. With more than 20 years of experience in the climate comfort sector, the company has built its growth around a single principle: Innovation that improves real-world performance, energy efficiency, and design.The company focuses on the conception, development, and manufacturing of next-generation climate systems that combine engineering precision, advanced inverter technology, and Italian industrial design. INNOVA develops compact and highly efficient solutions for modern construction and high-performance retrofit applications.INNOVA systems are widely installed in hotels, multi-family residential buildings, offices, and institutional facilities across 40 countries. Known for quiet operation, compact form factors, and high efficiency, INNOVA products help building owners transition to electrified heating and cooling while reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Visit our new website at www.innova.co (North America) or www.innova.it (for our Italian site).ABOUT INNOVAIR SOLUTIONS USAInnovair Solutions USA is a North American HVAC brand that distributes heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial applications throughout the United States and other international markets. The company works with distributors, contractors, and developers to provide systems designed for reliable performance and efficient climate control across a wide range of building types.Innovair’s portfolio includes heat pumps, air-conditioning systems, and related HVAC equipment designed to deliver modern comfort solutions while addressing the evolving needs of builders and property owners in North America. http://innovair.com ABOUT INNOVAIR SOLUTIONS Inc.Innovair Solutions Inc. is an HVAC industry organization involved in the development, distribution, and support of heating and cooling technologies. Through its associated companies and brands, the group supports HVAC manufacturing partnerships, product development, and distribution networks serving customers across North America and other global markets.The organization works with manufacturers, distributors, and industry partners to bring heating and cooling solutions to residential and commercial customers while supporting innovation and growth within the HVAC sector. http://innovairsolutions.com

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