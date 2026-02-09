F3 Tech to Lead Maryland BioMADE Biomanufacturing Facility Proposal

F3 Tech Biomanufacturing

EASTON, MD, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- F3 Tech , in collaboration with the Maryland Department of Commerce, will lead the development of a multi-site $40 million proposal for the construction of a multi-user biomanufacturing facility that will support critical bioindustrial manufacturing infrastructure through the Department of Defenses’ BioMADE program.The Maryland Department of Commerce has asked F3 Tech to identify and attract an industry anchor, as well as academic and economic development partners to develop a future site and business plan. The proposed multi-user facility will support the development of bioindustrial manufacturing technologies that align with the priorities set forth by BioMADE.“This opportunity represents the culmination of a decade of F3 Tech’s work to advance and diversify the biotechnology economy in Maryland”, said Mike Thielke, the Executive Director of F3 Tech. “The construction of this proposed facility, in proximity to the nation’s capital, and in collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Center in Beltsville, represents an opportunity to enhance federal regulatory involvement with new technologies,” said Thielke.About F3 TechF3 Tech is a program of the Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center, a private-sector economic and community development nonprofit based in Easton, Maryland. F3 Tech supports the commercialization of innovations and technologies, with a focus on agriculture, aquaculture, and bioindustrial technology.About BioMADEBy supporting the development of biomanufacturing technologies, BioMADE and its network of over 325 members across forty states are strengthening American competitiveness, creating a more resilient supply chain, reshoring manufacturing jobs, and producing biobased products without relying on foreign inputs. BioMADE is also building a globally competitive STEM workforce to ensure American workers are prepared and ready to fill new jobs within this rapidly growing industry. BioMADE was initiated by the U.S. Department of Defense in October of 2020 and is a proud member of Manufacturing USATo learn more about the proposal:Businesses and organizations interested in participating in the development of the BioMADE proposal are encouraged to contact F3 Tech by the end of March 2026. info@f3tech.org | 410.770.9330

