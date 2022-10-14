Bloomfield Robotics Selected to Participate in the F3 Tech Accelerator Program
An AI and Computer Vision based Health and Performance Assessment of Crop YieldEASTON, MARYLAND, USA, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F3 Tech, a leading commercialization program for early and late-stage companies supported by the nonprofit Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center and the U.S. Economic Development Administration, is pleased to announce Bloomfield Robotics as its fourth company selected to participate in this year’s F3 Tech Accelerator Program.
Bloomfield Robotics is an early-stage robotics company founded at Carnegie Mellon University which uses computer vision, deep learning and artificial intelligence to automate the manual processes of yield estimation and crop health analysis. Traditionally, trained experts would walk the fields of vineyards, berry farms and other high value crop facilities to personally inspect and evaluate the crop for a known set of phenotypes and morphologic characteristics such as cluster count, size, vigor, mass, disease and pest presence. Bloomfield’s technology uses a custom FLASH camera, which can be attached to any standard farm vehicle, to capture high-definition images of plants and generate multiple AI models which display analytical outputs and operation-relevant insights to the farmer to optimize growth more easily and rapidly.
“We count ourselves fortunate to have the opportunity to work with the F3 Tech Accelerator Program. In F3, not only have we found resources and guidance to get Bloomfield to level up, but also alignment in core principles and focus towards a sustainable and food-equitable future”, said Mark DeSantis, CEO.
One of this year’s topics of interest for the F3 Tech Accelerator Program is focused on Artificial Intelligence solutions which can aid farmers to increase production yields and reduce labor costs. Applications for the F3 Tech Accelerator are being accepted on a rolling basis to meet the urgent needs of F3 Tech industry partners. Companies selected for the program will have the chance to receive non-dilutive capital investment for use in manufacturing and other CAPEX scaling initiatives that will expedite their commercialization strategy, while also promoting Maryland as an optimal location for advanced manufacturing facilities.
About F3 Tech
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program is an initiative of the Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center (ESEC) which was developed in 2018. F3 Tech provides advanced business advisory support for early and late-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment, commercialization and collaboration with its industry partners, and investors. For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/.
