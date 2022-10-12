Submit Release
Agragene Selected to Participate in the F3 Tech Accelerator Program

A Pioneering Biocontrol Platform Using CRISPR/Cas9 Technology

EASTON, MARYLAND, USA, October 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- F3 Tech, a leading commercialization program for early and late-stage companies supported by the nonprofit Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center and the U.S. Economic Development Administration, is pleased to announce Agragene as its third company selected to participate in this year’s F3 Tech Accelerator Program.

Agragene is an early-stage crop protection company based in St. Louis, MO which possesses the exclusive global license to develop precision-guided sterile insect and sex selection technology called pgSIT. The technology uses the CRISPR system to disrupt genes that control female insect viability and male fertility which can be used to suppress the pests. The company recently raised $5.2mm in a Series A financing with Ospraie Ag Science as the lead.

“We are focused on delivering our pgSIT technology to growers and look forward to working with F3 Tech to help us achieve critical path manufacturing and distribution milestones,” said Bryan Witherbee, CEO.

One of this year’s topics of interest for the F3 Tech Accelerator Program is focused on solutions to mitigate the growing resistance to insecticides, pesticides, herbicides and fungicides most commonly used in commercial crops.

Applications for the F3 Tech Accelerator are being accepted on a rolling basis to meet the urgent needs of F3 Tech industry partners. Companies selected for the program will have the chance to receive non-dilutive capital investment for use in manufacturing and other CAPEX scaling initiatives that will expedite their commercialization strategy, while also promoting Maryland as an optimal location for advanced manufacturing facilities.

To apply for the F3 Tech Program, please visit: https://f3tech.org/program/accelerator/

About F3 Tech
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program is an initiative of the Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship Center (ESEC) which was developed in 2018. F3 Tech provides advanced business advisory support for early and late-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment, commercialization and collaboration with its industry partners, and investors. For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/.

Chris Hlubb
F3 Tech Accelerator
+1 410.770.9330 x3
chris@f3tech.org

