Gauteng e-Government on Youth Tech Expo

Youth Tech Expo Connects Kagiso Youth to Digital Skills and Opportunities

Kagiso was abuzz with innovation and opportunity as young people from across the West Rand gathered at the Kagiso Hall for the two-day Youth Tech Expo, hosted by the Gauteng Department of e-Government. The expo, which took place on Thursday 5 February and Friday 6 February 2026, is aimed at equipping young people with critical digital skills while opening doors to career opportunities in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

The Youth Tech Expo focuses on empowering young people to harness technology for economic inclusion, social impact, opportunities on e-Waste management and job creation. Central to the programme is a strong emphasis on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other digital platforms, highlighting practical ways in which young people can generate income, build sustainable careers and remain competitive in a technology-driven world.

Speaking at the expo, Gauteng Department of e-Government Chief of Staff, Wiseman Simelane said the initiative is designed to prepare young people for the realities of the digital economy.

“The Youth Tech Expo is about equipping young people with practical digital skills and connecting them to real opportunities. We want young people to see technology as a tool for economic inclusion, innovation and job creation,” he said.

The expo also provides access to internships, bursaries and business funding, with partner organisations sharing information on programmes available within their sectors.

Thato Molefe, one of the participants, said the expo had broadened her understanding of digital opportunities.

“I’ve always thought technology was only for people with advanced degrees, but this expo showed me that there are many entry points. I now understand how I can use digital platforms to start earning an income and even build a business,” she said.

Another participant, Siyabonga Ndlovu, welcomed the opportunity to engage directly with potential employers and funders.

“What stands out for me is the access to internships, bursaries and funding information all in one place. Meeting organisations that are willing to support young people gives me hope that there is a future for us in the digital space,” he said.

Participating partners include GREYCODE, Creators Ark, Fundi, Harambee, NEMISA and FNB South Africa, among others.

For more information contact:

Sithembiso Ndlovu

Cell: 072 183 8922

E-mail: sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za

Neo Goba

Cell: 072 128 1951

E-mail: Neo.Goba@gauteng.gov.za For media release



#GovZAUpdates