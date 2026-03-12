Minister John Steenhuisen applauds South Africa’s Golden Shears victory

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, has congratulated the South African hand-shearing team following their victory at the 2026 Golden Shearers World Shearing and Wool Handling Championships held in Masterton, New Zealand. The win marks the sixth consecutive time that South Africa has secured the world championship title in the hand shearing division.

Mr Bonile Rabela successfully defended his title as the World’s Best Hand Shearer, while Mr Teboho Nyatsa earned the silver medal in a display of world-class skill and precision.

“This is a monumental achievement for South African agriculture. To maintain a world-title winning streak for six consecutive years is something we can be extremely proud of. It is a testament to the discipline, technical excellence and heritage of our rural workforce,” said Minister Steenhuisen.

The duo also secured a silver medal in the hand shearing team division. In the All Nations hand shearing division, Mr Nyatsa won a gold medal and Mr Rabela received a bronze medal.

“Rabela and Nyatsa are more than just athletes, they are ambassadors for our wool industry. Their ability to deliver a clean, efficient finish under extreme pressure showcases the high standards of quality that make South African wool a premium product on the global market,” Minister Steenhuisen added.

Enquiries:

Director: Media Liaison

Ms Joylene van Wyk

Cell: 083 292 7399 / 063 298 5661

E-mail: joylenev@nda.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates