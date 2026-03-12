Submit Release
Minister Ronald Lamola briefs media on geopolitical developments, 11 Mar

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will brief the media this afternoon on current geo-political developments.

The briefing will be held as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 11 March 2026
Time: 17h00 (media to arrive by 16h30)
Venue: DIRCO Media Briefing Room, 460 Soutpansberg Road, Rietondale, Pretoria

RSVPs: MaebaF@dirco.gov.za


