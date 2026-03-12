Minister Ronald Lamola briefs media on geopolitical developments, 11 Mar
The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Ronald Lamola, will brief the media this afternoon on current geo-political developments.
The briefing will be held as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 11 March 2026
Time: 17h00 (media to arrive by 16h30)
Venue: DIRCO Media Briefing Room, 460 Soutpansberg Road, Rietondale, Pretoria
RSVPs: MaebaF@dirco.gov.za
