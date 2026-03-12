Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi delivers keynote address at Municipal Legal Practitioners’ Forum, 12 Mar
The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will deliver the keynote address at the official opening of the 6th National Municipal Legal Practitioners’ Forum (NMLPF), hosted by the South African Local Government Association (SALGA).
Held under the theme “Empowering Municipal Legal Practitioners as Drivers of Ethical Leadership, Compliance and Service Delivery Excellence in Strengthening Legal Governance within the Local Government Sector,” the forum will bring together municipal legal practitioners and members of the broader legal community to reflect on the critical role of legal professionals in strengthening governance, promoting ethical leadership, and advancing compliance within municipalities.
The engagement will provide a platform for practitioners to exchange insights on improving legal governance and supporting municipalities to deliver effective, accountable and responsive services to communities.
Date : Thursday, 12 March 2026
Time : 10h30 (media to arrive at 09h30)
Venue : City of Cape Town Council Chambers, 12 Hertzog Street, Cape Town
