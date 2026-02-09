RK Logistics Group Appoints Brian Dunleavy as Director of Business Development

Brian Dunleavy, Director of Business Development, RK Logistics Group

Accomplished sales and business development strategist to drive new client acquisition in industrial, data center, and energy logistics sectors.

Brian's expertise will be instrumental as we expand our services into the rapidly growing data center and energy sectors, complementing our strong leadership in semiconductor and EV battery logistics.” — Joe MacLean, Chairman & CEO of RK Logistics Group

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RK Logistics Group, a leading provider of high-value logistics services and sustainable supply chain solutions for innovation industries, today announced the appointment of Brian Dunleavy as Director of Business Development. Mr. Dunleavy will be tasked with securing new clients and expanding RK’s footprint across the United States, with an immediate focus on the industrial, data center, and energy verticals, which are seeing significant growth from the AI boom.

"Brian's proven ability to build strong, lasting relationships and his strategic focus on acquiring new business make him a tremendous asset to our team," says Joe MacLean, Chairman and CEO of RK Logistics Group. "His expertise will be instrumental as we expand our services into the rapidly growing data center and energy sectors, complementing our established leadership in semiconductor and EV battery logistics. Brian’s collaborative approach is exactly what we need to drive our national growth strategy."

With more than 25 years of experience as an executive sales and business development strategist, Mr. Dunleavy has built strong, lasting relationships and earned a reputation for a collaborative, results-driven approach. He specializes in partnering with clients nationally to create customized solutions to complex supply chain challenges that support growth and operational excellence. His expertise spans forward and reverse logistics for high-volume distribution and mission-critical parts, where collaboration, speed, and reliability are essential. As Director of Business Development, Brian aligns strategy with execution to help organizations improve efficiency, scale effectively, and deliver greater value to RK’s customers worldwide.

"I am incredibly excited to join RK Logistics Group, a company known for its flexibility and its genuine commitment to solving client challenges with creative, customized solutions," says Brian Dunleavy. "It was clear to me that where other 3PL providers often overlook opportunities, RK consistently demonstrates the agility to listen and respond to unique customer needs.” Dunleavy continues, “I plan to leverage my deep and longstanding relationships to enhance RK's client base, introducing new partners to the exceptional, high-touch service that defines this organization. It’s an exciting opportunity to contribute to the growth of a company uniquely positioned to empower the next wave of innovators, while partnering with high-level clients across a wide range of verticals."

