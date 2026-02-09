Minister Willie Aucamp: Mining Indaba Critical Minerals Ministerial Roundtable

Programme Director,

Honourable Ministers and Deputy Ministers,

Industry leaders,

Investors,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good day.

It is both a privilege and honour to join this important gathering of global leaders and partners in the mining sector. The Mining Indaba remains a critical platform for shaping the future of mining in South Africa and across the continent, and is thus a key avenue for us as government to critically engage on how we strengthen the sector and close the gaps that threaten to divide us.

As the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, I am here to emphasize that, contrary to popular belief, the environmental sustainability and mining developments are not contentious or in competition. In fact, they are inseparable and can yield much-needed economic benefit for all South Africans.

In line with the Department’s mandate, I have a constitutional and legislative mandate to protect the environment, enforce environmental laws, and integrate sustainability into various economic sectors. This includes the mining sector. In this regard, I serve as the appeal authority for Environmental Authorisations issued for prospecting and mining activities.

In the mining context, this translates into the following responsibilities:

• Ensuring that environmental authorisations are credible, transparent and that decisions issued are legally defensible;

• Ensuring that such decisions do not negatively impact our water resources, ecosystems and biodiversity;

• Enforcing compliance with environmental conditions of authorisation and rehabilitation obligations

• Support climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts; and

• Ensure that environmental governance contributes to investment certainty and does not create unnecessary delays.

Environmental Legislation and Regulations are not designed to hinder development. Rather, they exist to ensure that development is responsible, sustainable and resilient over the long term. It would be ingenious of me to not speak candidly: Striking the balance is often difficult because South Africans need and want economic development, but not at the expense of the environment.

I remain fully committed to working closely with the Department of Minerals and Petroleum to improve alignment and streamline processes and timeframes, where possible, within the environmental management sector. My department is already engaging with the DMPR in this regard, including through our ongoing collaboration on the Mineral Resources Development Bill.

Together we can ensure that South Africa’s mining sector grows in a manner that support’s economic development , protect our natural heritage and delivers lasting benefits for generations to come.

Thank you.

