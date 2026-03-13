Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa engages traditional leaders on Eastern Seaboard Development initiative, 14 Mar

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will lead a high-level engagement with Kings and senior traditional leaders from across the country to discuss the Eastern Seaboard Development (ESD) initiative.

The engagement forms part of government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration with traditional leadership in advancing regional development, unlocking economic opportunities, and improving livelihoods in rural communities along the eastern seaboard coastline.

The meeting will bring together key stakeholders, including leadership from the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal provincial governments, members of the National House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders, and senior government officials. The session will provide a platform for Their Majesties to share perspectives on development priorities while aligning traditional leadership with government’s vision for integrated and inclusive development under the District Development Model.

Objectives of the session include:

Strengthening coordination with traditional leadership in the region to ensure ownership and active participation in the Eastern Seaboard Development Programme.

Presenting a high-level overview of the Eastern Seaboard Development Programme and its intended outcomes.

Outlining the next phase of the programme and the critical role of traditional leadership in supporting its implementation.

Members of the media are invited to attend the engagement scheduled as follows:

Date: Saturday, 14 March 2026

Time: 10:00

Venue: Wild Coast Sun, Bizana, Eastern Cape

Enquiries:

Media Liaison Officer to the Minister of CoGTA

Ms Pearl Maseko Binqose

Cell: 082 772 1709

Head of Communications – CoGTA

Mr Legadima Leso

Cell: 066 479 9904

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