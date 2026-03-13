Government Communications update on media arrangements and funeral logistics for funeral of former Minister Mosiuoa Lekota

Members of the public and media covering the funeral of the late former Minister of Defence, Mosiuoa Lekota are advised of the following important details:

1. Collection of Accreditation (Media Only)

Journalists who successfully applied for accreditation are advised to collect accreditation at Floreat Hall situated at Bram Fischer Building, Mangaung Metro Municipality, 105 Nelson Mandela Dr, Bloemfontein Central.

Applicable dates and times:

13 March 2026 between 09h00 and 19h00

14 March 2026 between 08h00 and 10h00

2. Funeral Details

Mr Lekota passed away on Wednesday, 4th March 2026 at the age of 77. He will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2 which entail ceremonial elements performed by the South African Police Service.

The service will start at 08h00 on Saturday, 14 March 2026, at Old Grey Sports Club, 72 Park Road, Willows, Bloemfontein.

2. Messages of Condolence

Friends and colleagues who wish to send messages of condolence are encouraged to email their messages to: condolences@gcis.gov.za. Alternatively, they can utilise condolence books placed at various points around the country including:

The Union Buildings in Pretoria

Parliament of South Africa and Tuynhuys in Cape Town

Department of Defence

OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg

Bloemfontein Airport in Free State province

All Legislatures

All Premiers’ Offices

Messages will be consolidated and handed over to the family of the late Mr Lekota.

3. Funeral Livestreaming and Broadcast

Mourners who cannot physically attend the funeral service are advised to follow the proceedings through various television and radio channels. Additionally, the service will be streamed live on the following government digital and social media platforms:

4. Photos and video materials

Generic photos and video material from the funeral service will be available to journalists subscribed to the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Photo Editors WhatsApp group. For related support, interested journalists may contact Elmond Jiyane on 061 518 5201.

6. Temporal Road Closures

On the day of the funeral, some roads will be temporarily closed on the routes between the funeral service venue and the burial site to allow for uninterrupted movement of the cortege. Government cautions motorists about a possible slow traffic movement during these times and wishes to apologies for the inconvenience that this may cause.

All queries related to the accreditation of journalists may be forwarded to Takalani Mukwevho on 082 227 9308.

Enquiries:

William Baloyi, Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates

