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MEC Matome Chiloane launches Thuto Lore Engineering School of Specialisation in Sharpeville, 13 Mar

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane, will on Friday, 13 March 2026, launch Thuto Lore Engineering School of Specialisation in Sharpeville, Vereeniging, which focuses on Manufacturing, Renewable Energy and 4IR.

This launch marks Gauteng's 37th School of Specialisation to be launched over the past 10 years, further strengthening the province's commitment to developing critical skills for the future economy.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 13 March 2026
Time: 10:00 AM
Venue: 7120 Dubula Drive, Sharpeville Masakhane Street, Vereeniging

For more information:

Gauteng Department of Education’s Spokesperson, Steve Mabona 
Cell: 072 574 3860

#GovZAUpdates

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MEC Matome Chiloane launches Thuto Lore Engineering School of Specialisation in Sharpeville, 13 Mar

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