OpenNebula Validated as an Orchestration Platform Integrated with NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet Networking

OpenNebula Validated with NVIDIA Spectrum-X

MADRID, SPAIN, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenNebula Systems, the company behind the OpenNebula cloud management and virtualization platform, today announced its validation by NVIDIA to deliver fully integrated, AI-ready cloud infrastructure built on NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking. OpenNebula is widely used as a secure, multi-tenant platform for AI Factories, providing strong isolation, governance, and full-lifecycle management for large-scale accelerated infrastructure.Spectrum-X Ethernet is designed specifically for AI-scale networking, where traditional data center networks become a bottleneck. AI workloads—especially large-scale training and multi-tenant inference—are extremely sensitive to latency, congestion, and jitter. OpenNebula now integrates natively with NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet to deliver a production-ready, software-defined cloud platform optimized for AI workloads. It enables secure, end-to-end multi-tenancy across compute, GPU, and network layers on a shared Spectrum-X Ethernet fabric, with direct GPU and SuperNIC passthrough to ensure predictable performance and strong isolation.The integration is fully automated, with OpenNebula orchestrating tenant provisioning, network configuration, and device attachment through Spectrum-X Ethernet, reducing operational complexity and risk. The OpenNebula control plane is fully operational on NVIDIA Air, providing a simplified and cost-effective environment for testing, integration, and validation at scale. Customers can explore OpenNebula hands-on, evaluate its integration with Spectrum-X Ethernet, and leverage advanced simulations, automation workflows, and configuration rendering—making NVIDIA Air a practical platform for assessment and large-scale AI Factory and AI Gigafactory proof points.“Through our collaboration with NVIDIA, we are extending OpenNebula to support the networking and performance requirements of modern AI infrastructures,” said Ignacio M. Llorente, CEO of OpenNebula Systems. “This integration allows customers to manage multi-tenant AI environments where NVIDIA Grace Blackwell and NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Ultra compute and Spectrum-X Ethernet networking are tightly orchestrated and optimized as a single platform.”“OpenNebula’s integration with NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet brings cloud-native agility to the AI Factory, enabling customers to orchestrate multi-tenant accelerated infrastructure with maximum performance and predictability,” said Amit Katz, VP of Networking at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA Air enables OpenNebula and our ecosystem partners to validate and simulate large-scale AI Factory deployments, giving customers a powerful environment to evaluate and accelerate their AI cloud strategies.”The validation of OpenNebula with NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet represents a significant step forward in delivering secure, high-performance, AI-ready cloud infrastructure for enterprise and service providers across Europe, particularly for large-scale AI Factories and AI Gigafactories. This integration enables high-performance segmentation of infrastructure, allowing multiple tenants to operate efficiently and securely on shared AI platforms.About OpenNebula SystemsOpenNebula Systems is the developer of OpenNebula, an open and vendor-neutral cloud management and virtualization platform for private, hybrid, and edge infrastructures. The company provides SLA-based support and professional services to enterprises, service providers, and public-sector organizations worldwide.OpenNebula is increasingly adopted as a VMware replacement platform, enabling organizations to modernize and consolidate their infrastructure while preserving existing hardware investments and operational practices. At the same time, the platform has evolved to support AI Factories and AI Gigafactories, acting as a unified control plane for GPU-accelerated infrastructure, Kubernetes platforms, and large-scale AI workloads.Focused on simplicity, flexibility, and long-term digital sovereignty, OpenNebula combines cloud-native agility with the control and predictability of on-premises environments. It enables secure multi-tenancy, high-performance segmentation of AI infrastructure, and federation across multiple sites, supporting both enterprise and service-provider operating models.With a global presence and offices in Europe and the United States, OpenNebula Systems is a trusted partner for large-scale, mission-critical deployments, supporting more than 5,000 cloud deployments worldwide and infrastructures that scale to thousands of hosts and tens of thousands of GPUs.

