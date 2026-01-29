OpenNebula Now Available on OVHcloud to Enable Sovereign Cloud Environments

OpenNebula Now Available on OVHcloud

OVHcloud enables sovereign OpenNebula-based cloud instances on certified European infrastructure, as part of the €3B IPCEI-CIS initiative

MADRID, SPAIN, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenNebula Systems, the developers of the open source cloud and edge computing platform OpenNebula, and OVHcloud, the leading European cloud provider, have announced a new collaboration to deliver fully sovereign European cloud instances as part of the Hosted OpenNebula Cloud – Ready Certification Program. With OVHcloud now offering OpenNebula on its high-performance, GDPR-compliant infrastructure across multiple European locations, organisations gain a secure, resilient, and interoperable platform for building privately hosted clouds. Organisations will also benefit from low-latency and long-term compatibility with future OpenNebula releases.OVHcloud now provides OpenNebula-based sovereign cloud instances on certified European infrastructure. These deployments support federation between OpenNebula environments and can be integrated with private or hosted clouds to enable hybrid and multi-cloud architectures. They are also ideal for R&D, testing, and interoperability initiatives in European regions. All instances operate entirely under EU jurisdiction, providing full data control, and transparency and are free from vendor lock-in thanks to European open source.“This collaboration with OVHcloud is a concrete step toward making sovereign cloud a practical reality in Europe,” said Alexander Sergunin, Global Partner Manager at OpenNebula Systems. “By offering certified OpenNebula deployments on trusted European infrastructure, OVHcloud strengthens the ecosystem of open, interoperable, and compliant cloud solutions, and enables public and private organisations to build secure hybrid cloud environments fully based on European software and services.”OVHcloud’s platform supports demanding workloads across private, hybrid, and edge environments. Customers can deploy OpenNebula on high-performance bare-metal servers with automated provisioning, reference architectures, and self-service options.This collaboration also aligns with broader European initiatives supporting federated and sovereign cloud ecosystems. OpenNebula instances, including those powered by OVHcloud, are fully compliant with the new IPCEI-CIS Reference Architecture , enabling secure deployment of EU-based cloud resources while supporting distributed, multi-provider architectures for research, public sector, and enterprise use cases.“The collaboration with OpenNebula Systems is perfectly aligned with OVHcloud’s mission to offer fully sovereign cloud options for European organisations without compromising performance, flexibility, or interoperability thanks to open source,” said John Gazal, VP Southern Europe at OVHcloud. “Our OpenNebula-powered environments provide a ready-to-use alternative to other virtualization stacks, enabling scalable private, hybrid, and edge clouds in Europe.”As a member of the Hosted OpenNebula Cloud – Ready Certification Program, OVHcloud expands the European network of cloud providers offering OpenNebula-based services. Together, OpenNebula Systems and OVHcloud enable interoperable, resilient, and compliant cloud infrastructures that support digital sovereignty for public and private organisations across Europe.For more information about the joint OVHcloud–OpenNebula solution, please visit: https://www.ovhcloud.com/en/lp/hosted-opennebula-cloud/ About OpenNebula SystemsOpenNebula Systems is the developer of OpenNebula, an open and vendor-neutral cloud management and virtualization platform for private, hybrid, and edge infrastructures. The company provides SLA-based support and professional services to enterprises, service providers, and public-sector organisations worldwide.OpenNebula is increasingly adopted as a VMware replacement platform, enabling organisations to modernize and consolidate their infrastructure while preserving existing hardware investments and operational practices. At the same time, the platform has evolved to support AI Factories and AI Gigafactories, acting as a unified control plane for GPU-accelerated infrastructure, Kubernetes platforms, and large-scale AI workloads.Focused on simplicity, flexibility, and long-term digital sovereignty, OpenNebula combines cloud-native agility with the control and predictability of on-premises environments. It enables secure multi-tenancy, high-performance segmentation of AI infrastructure, and federation across multiple sites, supporting both enterprise and service-provider operating models.With a global presence and offices in Europe and the United States, OpenNebula Systems is a trusted partner for large-scale, mission-critical deployments, supporting more than 5,000 cloud deployments worldwide and infrastructures that scale to thousands of hosts and tens of thousands of GPUs.About OVHcloudOVHcloud is a global cloud player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 500,000 servers within 46 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1.6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.Funded by the Spanish Ministry for Digital Transformation and Civil Service through the ONEnextgen Project (UNICO IPCEI-2023-003), and co-funded by the European Union’s NextGenerationEU through the RRF.

