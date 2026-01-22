OpenNebula Systems Collaborates with Red Hat to Deliver Red Hat Enterprise Linux for Enterprise Clouds and AI Factories

OpenNebula Enterprise Subscriptions Now Include Red Hat Enterprise Linux

MADRID, SPAIN, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenNebula Systems , the company behind the leading enterprise cloud and virtualization management platform OpenNebula, today announced a collaboration with Red Hat to make Red Hat Enterprise Linux available as an integrated built-in option within OpenNebula.As part of OpenNebula’s subscription offering, Red Hat Enterprise Linux is available as an embedded operating system option for hypervisor nodes.OpenNebula is widely used for sovereign cloud platforms, virtualized data centers, NFV/edge environments, and emerging AI Factory infrastructures. Its ecosystem of hardware and technology partners—including NVIDIA, Dell Technologies, Ampere, and more—reinforces its position as a trusted foundation for mission-critical workloads across enterprise and public-sector environments.This collaboration with Red Hat allows customers to benefit from the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform, including extended lifecycle maintenance and a unified support experience.“Our goal is to provide customers with a secure, fully integrated cloud and virtualization management platform that meets the requirements of enterprise and sovereign computing,” said Alexander Sergunin, Partner Manager at OpenNebula Systems. “Embedding Red Hat Enterprise Linux into our Enterprise Subscription gives users the confidence of Red Hat’s leading enterprise Linux platform, combined with OpenNebula’s orchestration capabilities—ideal for high-performance, compliant environments.”“Organizations are looking for ways to modernize infrastructure while maintaining operational security and stability,” said Javier García Fiaño, Ecosystem Sales Senior Manager at Red Hat. “By embedding Red Hat Enterprise Linux into the OpenNebula subscription, customers gain a trusted and certified operating foundation—one that is designed to support mission-critical virtualization, cloud workloads, and emerging edge and AI use cases with the reliability and enterprise-grade lifecycle assurance Red Hat is known for.”The embedded Red Hat Enterprise Linux option extends OpenNebula’s reach into telco edge environments, and AI-driven infrastructure, offering a fully supported stack from the operating system layer to the cloud management platform. Enabling Red Hat Enterprise Linux for use on hypervisor nodes is an integral component of the OpenNebula platform to drive seamless integration and enterprise-grade operation. OpenNebula delivers end-to-end assistance for installation, configuration, and operational workflows, with Level 3 vendor engineering support available for critical issues.This collaboration underscores OpenNebula’s commitment to simplifying multi-vendor enterprise cloud adoption by combining open innovation with security-maintained building blocks.About OpenNebula SystemsOpenNebula Systems is the developer of OpenNebula, an open and vendor-neutral cloud management and virtualization platform for private, hybrid, and edge infrastructures. The company provides SLA-based support and professional services to enterprises, service providers, and public-sector organizations worldwide.OpenNebula is increasingly adopted as a VMware replacement platform, enabling organizations to modernize and consolidate their infrastructure while preserving existing hardware investments and operational practices. At the same time, the platform has evolved to support AI Factories and AI Gigafactories, acting as a unified control plane for GPU-accelerated infrastructure, Kubernetes platforms, and large-scale AI workloads.Focused on simplicity, flexibility, and long-term digital sovereignty, OpenNebula combines cloud-native agility with the control and predictability of on-premises environments. It enables secure multi-tenancy, high-performance segmentation of AI infrastructure, and federation across multiple sites, supporting both enterprise and service-provider operating models.With a global presence and offices in Europe and the United States, OpenNebula Systems is a trusted partner for large-scale, mission-critical deployments, supporting more than 5,000 cloud deployments worldwide and infrastructures that scale to thousands of hosts and tens of thousands of GPUs.Red Hat and Red Hat Enterprise Linux are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linuxis the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.

