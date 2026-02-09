Identification Services Bureau launched measures for optimizing application processes

MACAU, February 9 - To align with the development of e-government services and implement the “people-oriented” governance philosophy, the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) launched measures to optimize application processes on 9 February 2026, aiming to further enhance the convenience of residents applying for identification documents.

Electronic travel document application service added “expedited application” option

To better respond to residents' urgent travel needs or other requirements, the Identification Services Bureau has enhanced the function of the electronic application service for Macao Special Administrative Region travel documents. Starting from today, residents can opt for the newly added “expedited application” option when applying for a Macao SAR Passport or Macao SAR Travel Permit through “Macao One Account” services or self-service kiosks. By simply following the system instructions and paying the required fees, applicants can complete the application process without the need to visit service counters, thereby saving residents time and enhancing convenience.

Newly introduced self-service for submittinig supplementary photo for identification documents

In order to simplify the process of submitting photos for identification documents, starting from today, applicants who have received a notice from DSI to submit supplementary photos for their Macao SAR Resident Identity Cards, Macao SAR travel documents, or Visit Permit to Hong Kong can complete the formalities by using the self-service application kiosks available at 8 Government 24-hour Self-service Centres in Macao, the 24 hour Self-service Corner at the Government Services Centre in Hengqin and the Macao Government Services 24-hour Self-service Centre at the “Macao New Neighbourhood”. Applicants only need to select the “Submit a supplementary photo” option at the kiosk. After verifying their identity with a physical ID or an electronic identity and fingerprint verification, they can choose to use either a photo taken on-site at the self-service kiosk or a photo for identification documents from the "My Photos" in the “Macao One Account” as their supplementary photo. After submission, the photo will be automatically sent to DSI for follow-up processing, saving residents a trip to service counters.

For more details about the services, please visit DSI website (www.dsi.gov.mo). For inquiries, please call the hotline at 2837 0777 or 2837 0888 or email to info@dsi.gov.mo.