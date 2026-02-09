Macao Union Medical Center conducts its first fire evacuation drill of the year

MACAU, February 9 - To effectively enhance the safety of patients and medical staff, the Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as “Macao Union Medical Center”), conducted its first fire evacuation drill of the year for its Emergency Department. The drill was designed to refine the contingency mechanism in case of emergencies and improve the personnel evacuation process.

The drill simulated a scenario in which a fire started in the high-voltage electrical room of the Emergency Department and rapidly spread. Subsequently, the Macao Union Medical Center promptly activated its emergency contingency plan and coordinated the evacuation of patients from the premises. With the guidance and assistance of medical staff, all individuals were orderly evacuated to a secure location.

The successful execution of this drill not only showcased the effectiveness of the Macao Union Medical Center’s emergency contingency plan and the collaboration ability among different departments but also further bolstered the emergency awareness of all staff members in dealing with such critical situations. The Macao Union Medical Center will continue to conduct various types of emergency drills regularly and consistently refine emergency response protocols, with the goal of strengthening safety measures and fostering a more secure environment of diagnosis and treatment for both patients and the medical staff.