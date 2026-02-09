MGTO joins international travel fairs in Thailand and Indonesia to tap into Southeast Asia market in collaboration with popular IP characters

MACAU, February 9 - Forging ahead with international marketing campaigns in Southeast Asia, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) showcased Macao’s vibrant offerings of “tourism +” in two major international travel fairs in Thailand and Indonesia in January and February successively. Bringing together famous local IP characters and Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK along with diverse interactive booths, trade sales of tourism products and other highlights, the Office spotlighted Macao as a wonderful short-haul destination.

Attract multi-destination visitors with “MAK MAK x Warbie Yama” at Thai travel fair

MGTO featured the second crossover of Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK and well-known Thai IP character Warbie Yama at the 31st Thai International Travel Fair (TITF 2026) held in Bangkok, Thailand from 22 to 25 January. A booth in colorful design, photo backdrops themed as Macao’s hot attractions, interactive games, reusable bag workshop, dance performance and a zone serving signature delicacies were rolled out to set off the diverse destination appeal in “tourism + culture, gastronomy and events”. MAK MAK and Warbie Yama also enlivened the stage together. Macao’s booth attracted some 24,000 visitors during the four-day travel fair.

Together with airlines, online and offline travel agencies from Thailand, tourism enterprises from Macao and Hengqin joined the travel fair as exhibitors to promote Macao-Hengqin multi-destination tourism products with special offers, energizing Thai residents’ intent to visit Macao. Consumers of Macao tourism products had the opportunity to win prizes such as souvenirs themed as MAK MAK, “MAK MAK x Warbie Yama” and POP MART “Molly Space Macao-limited edition” as well.

“MAK MAK x Tahilalats” boosts destination visibility at Indonesian travel fair

Following the travel fair in Thailand, MGTO participated in ASTINDO Travel Fair 2026 in Jakarta, Indonesia from 5 to 8 February, organized by the Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO) as one of the largest consumer travel fairs in Indonesia, to attract international visitors from Indonesia and Southeast Asia to Macao for vacation and spending.

In 2025, MGTO held a Macao travel roadshow in Jakarta, Indonesia and partnered with the local trendy webcomic Tahilalats in spotlighting the destination appeal with success. The collaboration continued at ASTINDO Travel Fair 2026, where a themed booth designed after “MAK MAK x Tahilalats” showcased Macao’s World Heritage, offerings as a Creative City of Gastronomy, mega events, “Macao for Muslim Travelers – Halal Travel Guide” and more. The expanded promotion was tailored for the interests of young travelers from Indonesia to yield a more far-reaching impact. Released on social media in line with the promotion, the comic videos of Tahilalats have garnered over 1.47 million views by far, bespeaking wide popularity. Furthermore, MGTO hosted an interactive destination presentation for the public and partnered with participating businesses to promote Macao tourism products on sale, encouraging Indonesian residents to visit Macao.

Tap into Southeast Asia market

In 2025, Indonesia and Thailand both ranked among the top five international visitor markets for Macao. The city registered 208,000 and 186,000 visitor arrivals from Indonesia and Thailand respectively, a year-on-year surge of 13.6% and 38.1%. Dedicated to destination marketing in Southeast Asia, the Office organizes destination presentations and joins travel fairs in different cities to elevate Macao’s visibility as a short-haul destination. Familiarization delegations are arranged to visit new attractions and hotel facilities in Macao, to inspire the travel trade from both sides to design tourism products for different market segments, in turn widening the diversity of visitor markets and invigorating Macao’s tourism economy.