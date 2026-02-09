Audit Advisory for Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Brown Brown County Educational Service Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Russellville

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit FFR

Butler Middletown Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Clark Clark County Combined Health District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford Colonel Crawford Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Dr. Marino and Associates, Inc.

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Cuyahoga Community College

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga Community College Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Defiance Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Association Employee Benefits Pool, Inc.

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Delaware Area Career Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Fairfield Hocking Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health System

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Geauga Geauga County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Highland Southern State Community College

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Holmes Holmes County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Huron Greenwich Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Jackson Jackson County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Knox Centerburg Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Licking Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Lucas Monclova Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Buckeye Community School - London

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Medina City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morgan Morgan County Improvement Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Portage Kent State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Richland Buckeye Community School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Stark County District Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Vinton Vinton County Agricultural Society

12/1/2021 TO 11/30/2023 Financial Audit Wayne Village of Marshallville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Bowling Green State University - National Collegiate Athletics Association

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Village of Bairdstown

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Northwest Community Correctional Center

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Bowling Green State University - Centennial Falcon Properties

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

