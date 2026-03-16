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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Bath Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Belmont Shadyside Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Barnesville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Euclid Preparatory School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Menlo Park Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Parma
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Erie Vermilion Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Perkins Township Community Improvement Corporation
10/20/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
North Point Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Franklin Flex High School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Graham Elementary and Middle School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Fulton Wauseon Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Gallia Ohio Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Deer Park Community City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Harrison Green Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Village of Jewett
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Huron Huron Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lake Lakeland Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Wickliffe
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Licking County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Village of Alexandria
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Sylvania City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Miami Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Switzerland of Ohio Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Morrow Highland Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Muskingum Zane State College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Paulding Western Buckeye Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Portage Brimfield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Seneca Bridges Community Academy, Inc. dba Bridges Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Village of East Canton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Warren Wayne Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Wood Wood County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Wyandot Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 17, 2026

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