Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 17, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Bath Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|Shadyside Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Barnesville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Euclid Preparatory School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Menlo Park Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Parma
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Erie
|Vermilion Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perkins Township Community Improvement Corporation
10/20/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|North Point Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Flex High School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Graham Elementary and Middle School
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Fulton
|Wauseon Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Gallia
|Ohio Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Deer Park Community City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Harrison
|Green Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Village of Jewett
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Huron
|Huron Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lake
|Lakeland Community College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Wickliffe
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Licking County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Village of Alexandria
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Sylvania City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs
|Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Miami
|Union Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Switzerland of Ohio Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Morrow
|Highland Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Muskingum
|Zane State College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paulding
|Western Buckeye Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Brimfield Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Bridges Community Academy, Inc. dba Bridges Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Village of East Canton
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Warren
|Wayne Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Wood County Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Wyandot
|Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
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