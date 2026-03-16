Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Bath Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Belmont Shadyside Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Barnesville Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Euclid Preparatory School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Menlo Park Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

City of Parma

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Erie Vermilion Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Perkins Township Community Improvement Corporation

10/20/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit North Point Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Franklin Flex High School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Graham Elementary and Middle School

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Fulton Wauseon Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Gallia Ohio Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Hamilton Deer Park Community City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Harrison Green Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Village of Jewett

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Huron Huron Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Lake Lakeland Community College

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

City of Wickliffe

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Licking County District Board of Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Alexandria

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Sylvania City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Meigs Meigs County Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Miami Union Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Monroe Switzerland of Ohio Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Morrow Highland Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Muskingum Zane State College

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Paulding Western Buckeye Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Portage Brimfield Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Seneca Bridges Community Academy, Inc. dba Bridges Preparatory Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Village of East Canton

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Warren Wayne Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Wood Wood County Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Wyandot Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit