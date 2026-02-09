ConnectSafely Announces Safer Internet Day 2026 Event, Grant Program and National Webinar

In-person Sacramento event will feature youth and executives from OpenAI, Meta, Google, Discord, Snap, TikTok, Roblox and Amazon Kids

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConnectSafely , the official U.S. coordinator for Safer Internet Day , today announced a series of activities for Safer Internet Day 2026, including a multi-stakeholder event in Sacramento, a national webinar, and a grant initiative to support schools and community groups. Safer Internet Day, observed on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, brings together families, educators, policymakers and technology leaders to advance online safety, digital wellbeing, and responsible tech use.Celebrated in more than 100 countries, this annual global awareness day empowers individuals, communities and organizations to think critically and act collaboratively about digital safety and responsibility.Highlights of Safer Internet Day 2026• Sacramento Event: Empowering Youth as StakeholdersConnectSafely, in partnership with National PTA and Children Now, will host an in-person Safer Internet Day event in Sacramento, bringing together students, parents, educators, policymakers, and industry representatives for discussions focused on youth empowerment and solutions for pressing online issues. The summit will include insights on topics such as generative AI, online civility, digital equity, and student engagement in policy and practice. The agenda includes panel participants from OpenAI, Google, Meta, the Youth Leadership Institute, Snap, Discord, and Children Now and a fireside chat with California Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan. Details at safer.connectsafely.org/youthvoice2026.•National Webinar — Open to AllIn addition to the Sacramento gathering, ConnectSafely and National PTA will present a recorded national webinar debuting on February 10 that is open to the public. Participants can join virtually to learn from experts about online safety practices, digital literacy, and strategies for navigating technology’s benefits and risks. Details and access information will be available at ConnectSafely.org.• Safer Internet Day Grant ProgramTo support local engagement, ConnectSafely has awarded grants to educators and youth-serving community organizations around the country. Schools and groups will offer classroom activities, family nights, and student programs that promote online safety, responsible tech use and digital citizenship. The full list of grant winners is available at safer.connectsafely.org/grantwinners.Resources for Families, Educators and CommunitiesConnectSafely provides a wide range of free resources to support meaningful conversations about online safety at home, at school, and in community settings, including lesson plans, videos, and conversation guides tailored for different age groups and digital topics. Home Activities & Resources at ConnectSafely.org/family.“Safer Internet Day is an opportunity for everyone — young and old — to reflect on how we use technology and to engage in conversations that lead to a safer and healthier online experience,” said Larry Magid, CEO of ConnectSafely. ConnectSafely has coordinated Safer Internet Day in the United States since 2013 and is committed to supporting collaborative efforts to make the internet safer, more positive, and accessible for all.About ConnectSafelyConnectSafely is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating users of connected technology about safety, privacy, security and well-being. As the U.S. host of Safer Internet Day, ConnectSafely works with partners, educators, families, and young people to promote safe, respectful, and informed use of technology.Press ContactRyan Quintanaryan@bospar.com925-207-2369

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.