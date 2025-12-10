Uber Joins ConnectSafely to Help Families and Seniors Stay Safe on the Road

We’re excited to partner with ConnectSafely to help families and older adults feel confident using Uber.” — Emilie Boman, Director of Public Policy, Uber

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConnectSafely , a nonprofit dedicated to educating users about safety, privacy, and well-being in the digital and connected world, today announced Uber as its newest supporter. Together, the two organizations will collaborate on educational resources designed to help families and older adults use Uber’s services safely and confidently.As part of the partnership, ConnectSafely will produce two new resources:A Parent’s Guide to Uber Teen Accounts — offering parents insights on how Uber’s teen accounts work, including safety features, parental notifications, and tips for teaching responsible ridesharing.A Senior’s Guide to Uber — designed for older adults and anyone assisting them — provides step-by-step instructions for using Uber securely and comfortably, including setting up an account, requesting rides, and using safety and accessibility features.“Uber has built features that make it easier for families and seniors to feel confident when using its rideshare services,” said Larry Magid, CEO of ConnectSafely. “We’re excited to work together to ensure parents and older adults have the guidance they need to fully enjoy Uber’s services.”Uber’s support reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to safety and accessibility across its platform. “We’re excited to partner with ConnectSafely to help families and older adults feel confident using Uber,” said Emilie Boman, Director of Public Policy at Uber. “Whether it’s parents setting up Teen Accounts or seniors taking their first trip, our goal is to make every ride feel safe, simple, and empowering.”The new guides will join ConnectSafely’s extensive library of resources that help people of all ages navigate the digital world with confidence. Each guide will be available for free download at ConnectSafely.org and distributed through schools and community partners.About ConnectSafelyConnectSafely is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating people about safety, privacy, and well-being in the digital age. ConnectSafely provides research-based tips, parents’ guides, podcasts, videos, and resources used by schools, families, and policymakers. Learn more at ConnectSafely.org.About UberUber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 61 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up new possibilities.

