ConnectSafely Announces Safer Internet Day 2026 Summit: Empowering Youth as Stakeholders

A Dynamic Multi-Stakeholder Convening in Sacramento Centering Youth Voices in Internet Safety Policy and Digital Well-Being

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ConnectSafely , the nonprofit dedicated to creating a safer, more inclusive online world, today announced the official U.S. Safer Internet Day 2026 Summit: Empowering Youth as Stakeholders. The annual summit brings together students, parents, educators, policymakers and technology leaders to elevate youth voices in shaping the future of online safety and digital well-being.As concerns about youth mental health, online harms and the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence intensify, it is critical that policy decisions be informed by research and the lived experiences of young people themselves. Yet the voices of young people are too often missing from the conversation.The summit will take place Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (doors open at 9 a.m.) at the California Endowment Center in Sacramento. This in-person event will focus on how young people’s real-world experiences can inform more effective internet safety discussions and decision-making.Youth at the Center of the ConversationElected officials, technology executives, educators and parents will engage directly with young people in discussions about digital policy and online safety. The summit will feature interactive sessions, breakout discussions, a keynote address and panels addressing topics including generative AI, cyberbullying prevention, school phone policies, social media regulation and ethical technology use.Program Highlights Include:-Opening Remarks from ConnectSafely CEO Larry Magid, California PTA President Heather Ippolito, and Children Now President and former State Representative Ted Lempert-Brainstorming and Solution Building Workshops that bring youth and adult stakeholders together to co-create actionable strategies-Panel discussions featuring youth and policymakers interacting with executives from OpenAI, Google and Meta on informed policymaking and how youth and AI leaders can shape technology’s future collaboratively-Interactive Q&A Sessions, including live audience participation, to ensure youth perspectives directly influence the dialogue-Working Group Recommendations compiled into a post-summit report shared with lawmakers, technology companies, educators and familiesU.S. and Global PartnersIn 2014, ConnectSafely was appointed by the European Commission and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the official U.S. host of Safer Internet Day, now celebrated in more than 100 countries worldwide. This year’s summit is being presented in partnership with the National PTA and Children Now in coordination with the European Union and Insafe.Registration & Press CredentialsSpace is limited. Members of the press and stakeholders interested in attending should register in advance and contact ConnectSafely’s media team for credentials and additional information.About ConnectSafelyConnectSafely is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating people about safety, privacy, and well-being in the digital age. ConnectSafely provides research-based tips, parents’ guides, podcasts, videos, and resources used by schools, families, and policymakers.

