Take a journey with PAWS

For many Veterans, the transition to civilian life can be filled with challenges, especially when traditional therapies fall short. Tara Pipia, a Veteran of the Army National Guard, found herself in such a predicament.

Despite trying various treatments like exposure therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy and psychotherapy, nothing seemed to alleviate her symptoms of PTSD. That was until she discovered the Puppies Assisting Wounded Service Members (PAWS) pilot program at VA Palo Alto.

“What motivated me was the fact that the other modalities didn’t work for me,” Pipia shared. “I spoke to one of the health care administrators about what other options I had, and she offered me to try the PAWS program.”

The PAWS program involves Veterans helping to train service dogs for other Veterans. For Pipia, it offered a hands-on experience that felt different from anything she’d tried before. She learned practical training techniques, such as using the word “yes” to reinforce positive behavior. One of the most meaningful aspects of the program for Pipia was how it helped her become more aware of her emotions.

“I learned that dogs are capable of amazing things and that our energy affects the animal. If I’m in an anxious state, my dog is going to respond to that. It makes me want to be better, so maybe I can self-regulate on my own now so that I don’t affect my dog,” she explained.

The program also gave Pipia a sense of purpose and connection.

“At the time, I wasn’t sleeping well, and being part of PAWS gave me something to look forward to—even on days I wasn’t there. I enjoyed seeing the other Veterans and the instructors, who were calm and supportive. The dogs added to that peaceful atmosphere,” she said.

Pipia’s journey with the PAWS program highlights the unique benefits of service animals for Veterans. The program not only helped her but also has the potential to benefit many others who might be struggling with similar issues.

“I think dogs are a great healing modality because maybe for other people it does work to talk about your problems, but for me, sometimes you just don’t want to talk about it,” she reflected.

Pipia continues to advocate for the PAWS program and hopes it will expand to reach more Veterans across the country.

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.

This article was originally published on the VA Palo Alto Health care System site and has been edited for style and clarity.