Esketamine treatments for severe depression

Esketamine, a novel and mental health treatment therapy, is being used across VA for Veterans with treatment-resistant depression and acute suicidality.

Esketamine is administered under the supervision of trained clinicians. The therapy is delivered via an intranasal device in the form of a spray. Patients are treated in a clinic where they are observed by a medical team for two hours. After the two-hour monitoring period, they are cleared prior to discharge with approved transportation.

“Esketamine is one of the most effective FDA-approved antidepressant therapies available today,” said Dr. Sarah Canoy, a psychiatrist at Truman VA in Columbia, Mo. “Its use is especially effective for those experiencing treatment-resistant depression. Since we began offering this option in 2022, we have been able to increase its availability to our Veterans, especially after we opened a new dedicated treatment room in January 2024.”

How it works

“Typically, esketamine treatments are given twice a week for the first month per protocol,” Canoy continued. “If the patient’s symptoms improve, treatments are continued. The frequency of the maintenance phase is based on the patient’s response to the medication and the continued improvement of depressive symptoms.

“For people who haven’t had success with other antidepressant therapies, esketamine may be another tool that offers them a chance to see what it’s like to have significantly reduced or no depression. It also provides positive reinforcement that they can feel better with the right treatment. I’m very happy and excited that we can provide this level of care for our Veterans.”

Veterans interested in the esketamine treatment can ask for a referral from their mental health provider.

