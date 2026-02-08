Celebrating National Salute to Veteran Patients Week

Honoring heroes through volunteerism

From Feb. 8-14, 2026, VA invites everyone to honor hospitalized Veterans at VA medical centers across the country during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week. Held each year during the week of Valentine’s Day, this initiative is a heartfelt way for the nation to express its gratitude for the sacrifices our Veterans have made.

A tradition of service and appreciation

Since 1978, National Salute to Veteran Patients Week has been a cornerstone event for VA. This special week is dedicated to honoring Veteran patients by encouraging communities to engage with local VA facilities. During this week, volunteers bring joy to hospitalized Veterans by delivering Valentine’s gifts and cards.

For over 80 years, volunteers have played a vital role in helping VA keep America’s promise to its Veterans. These compassionate individuals provide essential services and support, making sure Veterans feel valued and cared for. As we look forward to this meaningful week, VA extends a heartfelt thanks to all volunteers and community members who tirelessly support this mission. Their efforts not only bring comfort to Veterans but also strengthen the bond between VA and the communities it serves.

How you can get involved

National Salute to Veteran Patients Week is not just about looking back; it’s a chance for all Americans to actively support our Veteran patients. Here are some ways you can get involved:

Volunteer your time and skills: Connect with your local VA center to see how you can make a difference. Whether it’s assisting with events or lending a helping hand, your contribution matters.

Send Valentine’s cards: Bring a smile to a Veteran’s face by sending Valentine’s cards to your local VA facility.

Spread the word: Share the importance of this week with friends and family to inspire others to get involved.

For more information on volunteer opportunities or to join in honoring our Veterans’ service, reach out to your local Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) office.

Make a lasting impact

National Salute to Veteran Patients Week is a powerful reminder of the gratitude we owe to our Veterans. By participating in this initiative, you help bring comfort and recognition to those who have given so much for our country. Let’s come together to ensure every Veteran feels appreciated and honored, not just during this special week, but every day of the year.

To learn more about other volunteer programs and how to support VA, visit https://volunteer.va.gov.