Attention artists: The 2026 National Veterans Day Poster Contest is now open!

Here’s your chance to showcase your creativity and honor America’s Veterans through art. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Veterans Day National Committee are now accepting submissions for the 2026 Veterans Day Poster Contest.

Deadline: All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. (EDT) on April 1, 2026.

This contest is open to everyone—professional and amateur artists alike. Your design should reflect this year’s theme:

“Veterans Helping Veterans and Their Families.”

Why Participate?

The winning poster will be distributed to VA facilities, military installations and communities nationwide. It will also serve as the cover of the official program for the Veterans Day National Observance at Arlington National Cemetery on Nov. 11, 2026.

Looking back: Last year’s winner

In 2025, the Veterans Day National Committee received more than 180 entries from artists across the country. The winning design, “Unified by Service,” was created by Jeremy D. Carpenter, an Army Veteran from Lowell, Ark. His artwork visually united all uniformed services under one flag and one purpose, paying tribute to Veterans of every generation.

Carpenter shared that art is his way to reflect on experiences and express meaning: “It pays tribute to all Veterans regardless of when or where they served, and it emphasizes that service to the nation is not confined to one uniform, one battlefield or one generation,” he said.

Submission Guidelines

Before you start creating, please review the new design submission guidelines for 2026 to ensure your artwork meets technical requirements. Successful designs are typically simple, with minimal imagery and text.

To view past winning posters, visit the Veterans Day Poster Gallery.

How to Submit

Send electronic versions of your design as jpg/jpeg images or PDF files to vetsday@va.gov.

Questions? Contact the Veterans Day Coordinator at vetsday@va.gov.

Thank you to all who have shared their creativity to honor Veterans. We look forward to seeing your submissions for the 2026 Veterans Day Poster Contest!