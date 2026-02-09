Cognisense Featured in Forbes on Emerging Risks to Online Certification Integrity

Meet Your Captain - Phoebe

A recent Forbes feature examines how AI and automation are exposing weaknesses in online training and certification systems.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cognisense was recently featured in Forbes in an article examining how weaknesses in online training and certification systems are being exposed by automation and artificial intelligence.The article, “ Meet Your Captain, Phoebe ,” explores how a nine-year-old pug named Phoebe was able to obtain more than 250 professional certifications online without meaningful identity or participation verification. While unexpected, the example illustrates a broader vulnerability in many credentialing systems relied upon for compliance, safety, and professional assurance.“As AI tools become increasingly capable of autonomously completing courses and assessments, organizations need to rethink what their certifications actually prove,” said Robert Day, Managing Director at Cognisense. “If identity, presence, and participation aren’t verified, completion alone no longer demonstrates competence or mitigates risk.”The Forbes coverage highlights a growing concern for organizations that depend on online training to meet regulatory and operational requirements. As AI accelerates existing gaps in verification, ensuring the integrity of credentials has become a pressing issue rather than a theoretical one.Read the full Forbes article here:Additional context on the work featured in the article is available at:About CognisenseCognisense works with organizations to assess and strengthen the integrity of online training, certification, and credentialing programs. Its services include assurance audits, training integrity evaluations, and advisory support focused on audit readiness, defensibility, and risk awareness in regulated environments.

