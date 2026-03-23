$75M Verdict and AI Crackdowns Fail to Address Growing Training Integrity Crisis, Says Cognisense

Recent enforcement actions miss a larger issue: organizations still lack reliable ways to verify who completes training and assessments.

CALGARY , ALBERTA, CANADA, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent $75.3 million verdict against Learneo , alongside the takedown of the AI-powered cheating tool “Einstein,” may signal progress in the fight against academic misconduct — but according to Cognisense , they fail to address the real issue.The ruling, which found more than 3,000 copyright violations related to Course Hero’s use of university materials, reinforces intellectual property protections. However, it does not address a more systemic and rapidly growing challenge: the inability to verify who is actually completing training and assessments.“$75 million makes headlines, but it doesn’t secure a single training & assessment outcome,” said Robert Day, Managing Director at Cognisense. “The tools that should concern organizations aren’t the ones making the news — they’re the ones no one’s testing for.”While the “Einstein” AI tool was removed following a trademark dispute, the underlying technology remains widely available and increasingly sophisticated. New AI-driven tools can autonomously log into learning platforms, complete coursework, generate original submissions, and bypass traditional detection methods — often without any visible indicators.According to Cognisense, these tools are not declining in availability or capability. They are proliferating — quietly.The organization warns that many companies continue to rely on surface-level indicators such as completion rates, quiz scores, and participation logs — signals that can now be easily simulated or manipulated by AI-driven agents.As a result, training & assessment programs that appear compliant on paper may fail to demonstrate real learning or mitigative value under scrutiny.Cognisense advises organizations to take a more proactive and continuous approach to training integrity, including:• Regular system testing to identify emerging bypass methods• Independent integrity assessments rather than vendor-reported data• Ongoing monitoring of AI-driven cheating tools and tactics• Treating training & assessment integrity as a continuous discipline, similar to cybersecurity“The question is no longer whether these tools exist,” added Day. “It’s whether organizations are actively testing for them.”About CognisenseCognisense helps organizations protect the integrity of their training and assessment programs through independent verification, monitoring, and audit-ready assurance. By ensuring that reported outcomes reflect real participation and validated learning, Cognisense enables organizations to reduce risk and strengthen defensibility.

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