Training & Assessments on Trial: Cognisense Calls Out Critical Gaps in Digital Credentialing Systems

New analysis reveals digital credentials verify issuance, not identity or participation, exposing critical gaps in training integrity.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of recent arrests linked to fraudulent CSCS cards across the UK construction sector, Cognisense is raising urgent concerns about a deeper, systemic issue: the false sense of security surrounding digital credentials in online training environments. newly released executive brief titled “Training & Assessments On Trial: Unforgeable Isn’t Enough” highlights a critical flaw in modern credentialing systems. While organizations are investing in tamper-proof technologies such as blockchain and digital badges, most are failing to verify the identity and participation of the individual behind the credential.The result: credentials that are technically secure, but fundamentally unreliable.“The industry is solving the wrong problem,” said Rob Day, spokesperson for Cognisense. “We’ve made credentials harder to forge, but we haven’t made them harder to fake. If you can’t prove who actually completed the training, or whether they meaningfully participated, then the credential doesn’t hold up when it matters most.”The report draws a direct parallel between physical credential fraud and the current state of online training. Despite robust safeguards like photo ID checks and controlled test environments, fraudulent CSCS cards were still produced and distributed at scale. Online training environments, by contrast, often lack even these baseline protections.Key Findings from the Report:- Most online training platforms do not verify user identity beyond basic login credentials- Course completion can be triggered without active participation- Assessments can be completed by proxies or AI tools without detection- Digital credentials verify issuance, not authenticity of the learnerWhile digital credentialing platforms offer clear advantages such as audit trails and instant verification, Cognisense emphasizes that these benefits are undermined without a verified chain of custody from enrolment through to certification.A Call for a New StandardCognisense is advocating for a more complete model of training integrity built on three pillars:- Verified: Identity confirmation at enrolment and assessment- Observed: Monitored participation throughout training and testing- Accountable: A fully auditable link between the learner, the activity, and the credentialWithout these elements, organizations risk relying on credentials that cannot withstand regulatory scrutiny or legal challenge.“For employers, especially in safety-critical industries, this isn’t theoretical,” added Day. “If an incident occurs, the question won’t be whether a credential exists. It will be whether you can prove the right person earned it. And right now, most systems can’t answer that.”About CognisenseCognisense is a leader in training integrity and compliance assurance, helping organizations verify not just that training was completed, but that it was completed by the right person, under the right conditions. Through advanced monitoring and independent assurance, Cognisense ensures training stands up to audit, regulation, and real-world risk.

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