it.com Domains Surpasses 150,000 Registrations, Driven by Accelerating Global Demand

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- it.com Domains, the global domain registry redefining how businesses and individuals establish their digital identity, today announced that it has surpassed 150,000 active domain registrations, marking a 50% increase in just over three months since October, 2025.The milestone reflects a sharp acceleration in demand for flexible, globally usable domain identities, fueled by expanded registrar distribution, growing awareness of namespace alternatives, and a major regulatory and infrastructure breakthrough: it.com Domains’ formal integration with the Italian registry, Registro .it.The collaboration with .it, represents a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution. It positioned it.com Domains within one of Europe’s most established national domain ecosystems, reinforcing trust, compliance, and long-term operational stability — factors increasingly critical to enterprise customers and registrars alike.“The last quarter proved that the market is actively searching for alternatives that combine scale, regulatory clarity, and creative freedom,” said Andrey Insarov, Founder and CEO of it.com Domains. “Crossing 150,000 domains isn’t the end goal. What matters is building a system that can support millions responsibly — technically, legally, and culturally. The last few months confirmed we’re on that trajectory.”The recent surge reflects structural adoption:• 50% growth in registrations since October 16, 2025• Expansion across 50+ ICANN-accredited registrars, including GoDaddy, Namecheap, Dynadot, Porkbun, and GMO Internet Group• Rising uptake from startups, SMEs, developers, and international businesses seeking globally recognizable, non-restrictive domain identitiesWith millions of users now able to register .it.com domains through their preferred registrars, accessibility has become a primary driver of scale — transforming interest into sustained adoption.As businesses increasingly operate across borders, traditional country-code domains and saturated legacy TLDs often impose limitations — from residency requirements to naming scarcity. it.com Domains addresses these constraints by offering a globally usable namespace that blends geographic familiarity with operational freedom.At the same time, the registry has invested heavily in responsible growth. Its proactive abuse-prevention framework combines automated monitoring, human review, and cooperation with international security organizations — helping maintain a clean, trustworthy namespace even as scale accelerates.The latest milestone marks a transition point for it.com Domains — from a fast-scaling registry into a mature platform supporting online identity at global scale. With demand continuing to rise and registrar partnerships expanding, it.com Domains is positioning itself as one of the most dynamic and structurally resilient namespace platforms in the global domain industry.About it.com DomainsThe company, it.com Domains LLC, is the official operator for the .it.com domain registry offering domains under the .it.com suffix, e.g., yourname.it.com. It is also a Registry Services Provider (RSP) in the coming round of new gTLDs planned by ICANN for 2026.Headquartered in London, it.com Domains is committed to promoting the adoption and trusted use of the *.it.com domain space worldwide.

