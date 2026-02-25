it.com Domains Confirms GDPR and NIS2 Compliance to Support Secure Growth

it.com Domains Confirms GDPR and NIS2 Compliance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- it.com Domains, the global domain registry redefining how businesses and individuals establish their online presence, has confirmed its alignment with key regulatory frameworks important for security and data governance in the domain name industry — the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Network and Information Security Directive (NIS2).The initiative reflects the company’s ongoing focus on building secure, transparent, and resilient infrastructure as the registry continues to expand globally and scale its operations.GDPR establishes strict requirements for the transparent and secure processing of personal data, while NIS2 introduces cybersecurity obligations related to risk management, incident reporting, supply-chain security, and operational resilience for organizations operating critical digital infrastructure.“As our domain space grows — recently surpassing 150,000 registered domains — maintaining trust and operational transparency becomes increasingly important,” said Andrey Insarov, CEO of it.com Domains. “As a Registry Service Provider, aligning our operations with frameworks like GDPR and NIS2 is a natural part of building secure, scalable infrastructure and maintaining long-term trust across our ecosystem.”To support continuous compliance monitoring and transparency, it.com Domains uses Vanta, an automation platform that enables ongoing testing and evidence collection across systems and processes. Customers and partners have access to a dedicated Vanta Trust Center, allowing visibility into the registry’s compliance and security posture.“Compliance today is not a one-time milestone — it is an ongoing operational discipline,” said Sergey Gorbunov, Director of Registry Services at it.com Domains. “As we continue to expand our role within the global domain ecosystem — including recognition as an ICANN-evaluated Registry Service Provider and new registry partnerships — automated monitoring and transparency of processes help us maintain consistent security and compliance standards at scale.”The compliance initiative complements other recent trust-focused efforts by the company, including the ISO 27001 certification and the launch of an abuse prevention and fraud mitigation program designed to help maintain a safe and reliable namespace for registrants and partners. Together, these efforts reinforce it.com Domains’ broader commitment to sustainable growth built on security, accountability, and long-term industry trust.About it.com DomainsThe company, it.com Domains LTD, is the official operator for the .it.com domain registry offering domains under the .it.com suffix, e.g., yourname.it.com. It is also a Registry Services Provider (RSP) in the coming round of new gTLDs planned by ICANN for 2026.Headquartered in London, it.com Domains is committed to promoting the adoption and trusted use of the *.it.com domain space worldwide.

