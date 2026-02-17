Empowering Artists and Creatives: it.com Domains Launches is.art Social Handle Service

it.com Domains Launches is.art Social Handle Service

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- it.com Domains , the global registry redefining how businesses and individuals establish their online presence, today announced that it has acquired the is.art domain zone from .ART Registry , the leading domain registry for the global arts community, and has launched the first stage of the is.art social handle service, designed to give artists and creatives a unified, recognizable digital identity.The initial release enables users to register personalized is.art domains — such as yourname.is.art—that function as redirect handles, pointing to an existing website or selected social and portfolio platforms. Designed to be simple, accessible, and artist-friendly, this first phase offers artists, students, and creatives an easy way to establish a professional digital identity without the complexity of traditional domain management.Users can register up to three is.art handles for free, with optional paid handles also available. There are no subscriptions and no renewals. Each handle redirects to one of a curated list of trusted platforms, including major social media, portfolio, and creative app services. While hosting, email, and DNS management are not included at this stage, users can change where their is.art handle points at any time within the supported services.The launch responds to growing demand within the arts community for flexible and scalable digital identity tools. As online visibility becomes increasingly essential, is.art aims to support creatives in presenting their work clearly and connecting with audiences and opportunities worldwide.Unlike conventional domains, is.art is purpose-built for artistic use cases. Future phases will introduce additional features optimized for portfolio presentation and creative practice, further expanding how artists and cultural workers can use is.art as part of their digital presence.Andrey Insarov, CEO of it.com Domains, echoed this enthusiasm, stating, “At it.com Domains, we’ve seen the power of third-level domains in helping businesses and individuals carve out their unique spaces online. We are committed to utilizing the best practices and technological developments we've gained from the successful launch of the .it.com domain zone to develop and scale this unique initiative. With the is.art service, we’re excited to bring new opportunities to the artistic community, providing a comprehensive solution that not only includes a distinctive domain name but also a ready-made platform for showcasing their work. We believe this will be a game-changer for aspiring artists and creatives looking to make their mark on the web.”“.ART has always been committed to providing artists with tools that enhance their visibility and showcase their work in the digital world,” said Ulvi Kasimov, Founder and CEO of .ART. “We are very happy that it.com Domains will bring their expertise and experience to support the next generation of creatives. The is.art initiative is more than just a domain — it is a flexible gateway for artists to establish their digital identity today and grow it further as new tools are introduced.”The is.art service is designed to be a cost-effective option, particularly appealing to students, emerging artists, and hobbyists who are just starting to build their online presence. By offering this easy handle that redirects to popular artist and social platforms, it.com Domains aims to give creatives a professional, memorable, and accessible digital identity.____________________About it.com DomainsThe company, it.com Domains LLC, is the official operator for the .it.com domain registry offering domains under the .it.com suffix, e.g., yourname.it.com. It is also a Registry Services Provider (RSP) in the coming round of new gTLDs planned by ICANN for 2026.Headquartered in London, it.com Domains is committed to promoting the adoption and trusted use of the *.it.com domain space worldwide. https://get.it.com Media Contactpress@it.comAbout .ARTLaunched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is actively evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 700,000 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object—be it physical or digital. ID.art and the acquisition of HUG in late 2024 establish .ART Registry as a leading online gallery for artistic talent.Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Art Therapy Initiative to promote the healing powers of art. Learn more at www.art.art . Register .ART domains at www.get.art or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.Media ContactJeff Sass, CMO, .ART Registryjeff@art.art(970) 367-7277

