Submit Release
News Search

There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,814 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ Fraud/ Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE #: 26B5000414

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 2/2/26, 1013 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hollow Road, Monkton

VIOLATIONS:

-False Pretenses

-False reports to law enforcement

 

ACCUSED: Brian Russin

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

 

VICTIM: Gheit Shafter

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Haven, CT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 2/2/26 at approximately 1013 hours, Troopers responded to a report of fraud at a residence located on Hollow Road in the Town of Monkton. Investigation revealed Brian Russin (53) of Monkton, VT sold a blue 2007 Toyota Tundra bearing Vermont registration 474A256 to Gheit Shafter (41) of West Haven, CT under false pretenses. Russin also lied to law enforcement in an attempt to deflect the investigation.

 

Attempts to locate Russin have been unsuccessful, and an arrest warrant has been requested. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Russin or the vehicle is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip at the link below.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Pending

BAIL: Pending

MUG SHOT: Pending

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ Fraud/ Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.