New Haven Barracks/ Fraud/ Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE #: 26B5000414
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 2/2/26, 1013 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hollow Road, Monkton
VIOLATIONS:
-False Pretenses
-False reports to law enforcement
ACCUSED: Brian Russin
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT
VICTIM: Gheit Shafter
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Haven, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/2/26 at approximately 1013 hours, Troopers responded to a report of fraud at a residence located on Hollow Road in the Town of Monkton. Investigation revealed Brian Russin (53) of Monkton, VT sold a blue 2007 Toyota Tundra bearing Vermont registration 474A256 to Gheit Shafter (41) of West Haven, CT under false pretenses. Russin also lied to law enforcement in an attempt to deflect the investigation.
Attempts to locate Russin have been unsuccessful, and an arrest warrant has been requested. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Russin or the vehicle is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip at the link below.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: Pending
BAIL: Pending
MUG SHOT: Pending
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
