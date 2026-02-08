New Haven Barracks/ Fraud/ Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE #: 26B5000414

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 2/2/26, 1013 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hollow Road, Monkton

VIOLATIONS:

-False Pretenses

-False reports to law enforcement

ACCUSED: Brian Russin

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

VICTIM: Gheit Shafter

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Haven, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/2/26 at approximately 1013 hours, Troopers responded to a report of fraud at a residence located on Hollow Road in the Town of Monkton. Investigation revealed Brian Russin (53) of Monkton, VT sold a blue 2007 Toyota Tundra bearing Vermont registration 474A256 to Gheit Shafter (41) of West Haven, CT under false pretenses. Russin also lied to law enforcement in an attempt to deflect the investigation.

Attempts to locate Russin have been unsuccessful, and an arrest warrant has been requested. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Russin or the vehicle is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip at the link below.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Pending

BAIL: Pending

MUG SHOT: Pending

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.