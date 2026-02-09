Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,849 in the last 365 days.

Security Company Defesio LLC launches a new Decentralized messaging app

Mefesio

New Decentralized messaging app Mefesio is the first messaging app that is also safe for families and children

CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The security company Defesio LLC has developed a new messaging application with some additional features that will help the users.

Here are some of the unique features of this newly launched application.

It's decentralized which means it's not stored on any servers, making it less vulnerable to hackers and more private.
Besides the security and privacy due to decentralization, it's the first application that blocks the profanity words and does not allow dangerous links to be sent through this, making this a good choice for families and for communication by the kids.

Visit the website Mefesio.com for more information on this application
Available for free download on App store and Google Play.

wahidullah wahidullah
Defesio LLC
+1 916-740-6356
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Security Company Defesio LLC launches a new Decentralized messaging app

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.