Security Company Defesio LLC launches a new Decentralized messaging app

Mefesio

New Decentralized messaging app Mefesio is the first messaging app that is also safe for families and children

CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The security company Defesio LLC has developed a new messaging application with some additional features that will help the users.Here are some of the unique features of this newly launched application.It's decentralized which means it's not stored on any servers, making it less vulnerable to hackers and more private.Besides the security and privacy due to decentralization, it's the first application that blocks the profanity words and does not allow dangerous links to be sent through this, making this a good choice for families and for communication by the kids.Visit the website Mefesio.com for more information on this applicationAvailable for free download on App store and Google Play.

Legal Disclaimer:

