New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE #: 26B5000487
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 2/7/26, 1626 hours
STREET: Plank Rd
TOWN: Waltham
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US Route 7
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Wendy Frazier
AGE: 56
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 2/7/26 at approximately 1626 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Plank Road near US Route 7 in the Town of Waltham. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling east when it left the roadway, overturned, and came to an upside-down position of uncontrolled rest.
The operator was identified as Wendy Frazier (56) of Bristol, VT. While speaking with Frazier, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Frazier was screened, placed under arrest, and transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Frazier was released to a sober adult with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division, at a later date.
Troopers were assisted by the Vergennes Police Department, Vergennes Fire Department, and Vergennes Rescue Squad.
VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 points)
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/23/26, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
