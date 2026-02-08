Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE #: 26B5000487

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 2/7/26, 1626 hours

STREET: Plank Rd

TOWN: Waltham

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US Route 7

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Wendy Frazier

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 2/7/26 at approximately 1626 hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Plank Road near US Route 7 in the Town of Waltham. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling east when it left the roadway, overturned, and came to an upside-down position of uncontrolled rest.

 

The operator was identified as Wendy Frazier (56) of Bristol, VT. While speaking with Frazier, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Frazier was screened, placed under arrest, and transported to the Vergennes Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Frazier was released to a sober adult with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division, at a later date.

 

Troopers were assisted by the Vergennes Police Department, Vergennes Fire Department, and Vergennes Rescue Squad.

 

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 points)

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/23/26, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

