Pineapple Express Cannabis Company dba C2C Loans Launches Debt Tokenization Framework for Micro-Cap Convertible Notes
The First Framework to Transform Illiquid Convertible Promissory Notes into Tradeable, Yield-Bearing Digital Tokens on the Blockchain
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)ALTANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCID: PNXP), dba C2C Loans, has launched FORGE DT22™, a tokenization framework that converts Micro-Cap convertible promissory notes into digital tokens on the Solana blockchain. The system includes a proprietary credit rating scale and a three-part token distribution model designed to provide secondary market liquidity for an asset class that currently has none.
Convertible promissory notes are the primary financing instrument for small public companies trading on OTC Markets. The notes allow holders to convert outstanding debt into common stock at a discount to the prevailing market price. In practice, many of these notes become illiquid when the underlying stock lacks sufficient trading volume to absorb converted shares, leaving debt holders with limited options for recovery.
"The conversion mechanism assumes a liquid equity market beneath it," said Frank, Founder and CEO of C2C Loans. "For companies trading under $5,000 in daily volume, that assumption breaks down. The note holder ends up with a legally enforceable claim worth real money and no practical way to realize it."
FORGE DT22 addresses this by acquiring notes from existing holders through standard assignment agreements and tokenizing the full obligation value — principal, accrued interest, and default penalties — as SPL Token-2022 assets. Each note is assessed using a nine-tier credit rating system (DT-AAA through DT-D) based on five weighted factors: market tier, financial health, trading activity, note terms, and management responsiveness. The credit rating determines the token mint price, with higher-rated notes producing fewer tokens at higher per-token prices and lower-rated notes producing more tokens at lower prices.
Tokens are allocated across three categories. The original debt holder receives tokens equal to the negotiated purchase price, deposited to a verified wallet subject to a 10-month on-chain release schedule enforced by Token-2022 transfer hooks. Remaining tokens are held in a company-controlled wallet and made available to accredited investors through direct placement and periodic additions to the liquidity pool as demand develops.
Token holders receive quarterly distributions from an interest reserve as the underlying debt continues to accrue. Decisions regarding repayment acceptance are governed by a decentralized autonomous organization requiring a 66.7% supermajority vote before tokens can be frozen, proceeds distributed, or tokens burned.
The framework is structured under the custodial tokenized security entitlement model referenced in the SEC's Joint Staff Statement on Tokenized Securities issued January 28, 2026, and aligns with UCC Article 12 provisions for controllable electronic records under the 2022 Amendments. Empire Stock Transfer provides institutional custody of the underlying note instruments.
The launch coincides with broader institutional movement into real-world asset tokenization. BlackRock's BUIDL tokenized treasury fund has reached $375 million in assets. Siemens has issued a $64 million digital bond on blockchain infrastructure. The European Investment Bank settled a $100 million bond through Goldman Sachs' GS DAP platform. Research published jointly by Boston Consulting Group and Ripple projects the global tokenized asset market will expand from $0.6 trillion to $18.9 trillion by 2033. A separate 2025 peer-reviewed study by researchers Baltais and Sondore estimated that full-scale tokenization could yield up to $2.4 trillion annually in global economic benefits, with the greatest impact in financial asset classes characterized by inefficient secondary markets.
"When C2C acquires a note, the conversion threat to the public company's shareholders ends," Frank said. "Our revenue is generated from the spread between the purchase price and the obligation value. That structure aligns our interest with cash collection rather than share conversion, which removes the dilution risk that these notes typically carry."
ABOUT $PNXP dba Crypto2Cash Loans
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company, dba **Crypto2Cash Loans** (ticker: **$PNXP**), is developing a multi-asset digital lending platform scheduled to launch in February 2026. The company is positioning itself as the first unified platform to bridge traditional pawn services with blockchain technology, accepting cryptocurrency, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets as collateral. By offering cross-collateralization capabilities and institutional-grade security with radical operational transparency, Crypto2Cash Loans aims to capture significant market share in the rapidly expanding digital asset lending industry. The company operates three integrated business lines: digital pawn lending, corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, and **FORGE DT22™** — a proprietary Micro-Cap debt tokenization framework that acquires illiquid convertible promissory notes and transforms them into fractionalized, risk-rated, yield-bearing digital tokens on the Solana blockchain. FORGE DT22 features the first standardized credit rating system for Micro-Cap convertible debt (DT-AAA through DT-D), DAO governance with 66.7% supermajority voting, institutional custody through Empire Stock Transfer, quarterly airdrop distributions, and secondary market liquidity through Raydium decentralized exchange — simultaneously providing debt holders with immediate liquidity, token buyers with risk-rated yield, and public company shareholders with permanent protection from toxic convertible note dilution.
🚨 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 🚨
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Crypto 2 Cash platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.
Digital assets including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets are highly volatile and speculative. Values may fluctuate significantly, and you may lose some or all of your principal. Regulatory frameworks are evolving and may impact asset values or service availability. Our platform utilizes blockchain technology and smart contracts, which carry inherent technical risks. This is not financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. Only invest what you can afford to lose. Services may not be available in all jurisdictions. Past performance does not guarantee future results. By engaging with Crypto 2 Cash Loans, you acknowledge and accept these risks.
PNXP dba C2C Loans Introduces FORGE DT22™ - Bringing the $16 Trillion Tokenization Revolution to Micro-Cap Debt
