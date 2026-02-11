PNXP dba C2C Loans Is Now Actively Purchasing Micro-Cap Convertible Notes, Paying Debt Holders in DT22 Tokens
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCID: PNXP), dba C2C Loans, has begun acquiring convertible promissory notes across all tiers of the Micro-Cap market through its FORGE DT22™ debt tokenization framework. The company is accepting submissions from accredited investors, lending funds, and private creditors holding notes issued by public companies trading on OTCQX, OTCQB, Pink Current, Pink Limited, Expert Market, and non-reporting issuers.
The acquisition program has no minimum or maximum principal amount. Notes in any stage — current, in default, or with triggered penalty provisions — are eligible for evaluation. Each position is assessed through the company's proprietary DT22 Credit Rating system, a nine-tier scale (DT-AAA through DT-D) that determines both the risk classification and the purchase price offered to the seller.
"There are a significant number of convertible notes outstanding in the Micro-Cap market where the holder has no practical path to recovery," said Frank, Founder and CEO of C2C Loans. "The stock is too thinly traded to absorb a conversion, the company isn't in a position to repay in cash, and there is no secondary market where the note itself can be sold. These are real obligations accruing interest at default rates, and the holders have been sitting on them with no exit."
Purchase pricing by credit rating. C2C's offer price is expressed as a percentage of the total obligation — principal plus accrued interest plus any triggered default penalties — and varies by the DT22 Credit Rating assigned to the position. Notes rated DT-AAA through DT-A, representing SEC-reporting companies with audited financials and active trading, are purchased at 55–90% of the total obligation. Notes rated DT-BBB through DT-BB, typically limited-reporting issuers with thin trading volume, are purchased at 25–55%. Notes rated DT-B through DT-CCC, covering non-reporting and Expert Market issuers, are purchased at 5–25%. Notes rated DT-CC, representing near-default or abandoned issuers with no bid and unresponsive management, are purchased at 3–5%.
Payment is made in DT22 tokens delivered to the seller's verified Solana wallet. All debt holder token allocations are subject to a 10-month release schedule — 10% per month — enforced on-chain through Token-2022 transfer hooks. Released tokens can be sold on the Raydium DT22/USDC liquidity pool or transferred to another accredited investor's verified wallet at any time.
Ongoing economic exposure after sale. The token structure provides debt holders with continued participation beyond the initial payment. The underlying note remains on the borrowing company's books and continues to accrue interest at the contractual default rate. Token holders receive quarterly distributions from a pre-minted interest reserve held in a DAO-controlled vault, proportional to their holdings. If the borrowing company eventually repays the obligation, proceeds are distributed to all token holders following a 66.7% supermajority DAO vote. Because the debt continues to accrue during the hold period, the per-token distribution at repayment may exceed the original mint price.
"A note holder sitting on a $50,000 obligation against a non-reporting company with no bid is currently looking at a recovery of zero," Frank said. "Through FORGE DT22, that same holder receives tokens immediately, earns quarterly distributions as the interest accrues, and participates in the upside if the company eventually pays. The alternative is continuing to hold an asset that generates no income and has no market."
Debt holders interested in a credit rating assessment and purchase offer can contact C2C Loans at debt@c2c.loans. The evaluation process examines the borrowing company's market tier and reporting status, note terms and default history, current trading activity and share structure, and management responsiveness. Upon acceptance, assignment is executed through DocuSign with custody verification by Empire Stock Transfer and on-chain token minting on Solana.
👀 ABOUT $PNXP dba Crypto2Cash Loans 👀
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company, dba **Crypto2Cash Loans** (ticker: **$PNXP**), is developing a multi-asset digital lending platform scheduled to launch in February 2026. The company is positioning itself as the first unified platform to bridge traditional pawn services with blockchain technology, accepting cryptocurrency, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets as collateral. By offering cross-collateralization capabilities and institutional-grade security with radical operational transparency, Crypto2Cash Loans aims to capture significant market share in the rapidly expanding digital asset lending industry. The company operates three integrated business lines: digital pawn lending, corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, and **FORGE DT22™** — a proprietary Micro-Cap debt tokenization framework that acquires illiquid convertible promissory notes and transforms them into fractionalized, risk-rated, yield-bearing digital tokens on the Solana blockchain. FORGE DT22 features the first standardized credit rating system for Micro-Cap convertible debt (DT-AAA through DT-D), DAO governance with 66.7% supermajority voting, institutional custody through Empire Stock Transfer, quarterly airdrop distributions, and secondary market liquidity through Raydium decentralized exchange — simultaneously providing debt holders with immediate liquidity, token buyers with risk-rated yield, and public company shareholders with permanent protection from toxic convertible note dilution.
🚨 CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 🚨
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Crypto 2 Cash platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.
Digital assets including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets are highly volatile and speculative. Values may fluctuate significantly, and you may lose some or all of your principal. Regulatory frameworks are evolving and may impact asset values or service availability. Our platform utilizes blockchain technology and smart contracts, which carry inherent technical risks. This is not financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. Only invest what you can afford to lose. Services may not be available in all jurisdictions. Past performance does not guarantee future results. By engaging with Crypto 2 Cash Loans, you acknowledge and accept these risks.
Frank Yglesias
Crypto2Cash Loans
404-734-3277
frank@c2c.loans
Legal Disclaimer:
