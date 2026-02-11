PNXP dba C2C Loans Is Now Actively Purchasing Micro-Cap Convertible Notes, Paying Debt Holders in DT22 Tokens

About

About Us Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTC: PNXP), operating as Crypto 2 Cash Loans, is developing institutional-grade lending infrastructure for the digital asset economy. Our platform — launching February 2026 — will be the first unified collateralized lending solution accepting cryptocurrency, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) under a single protocol. By bridging traditional secured lending with decentralized finance, we enable capital efficiency across asset classes while maintaining the conservative risk parameters and regulatory compliance that institutional participants require. The platform serves a two-sided marketplace: borrowers unlock liquidity from digital holdings without liquidating positions or triggering taxable events, while lenders earn sustainable yields of 3-8% on fully collateralized positions. Our competitive moat lies in cross-collateralization capabilities — allowing blended LTV ratios of up to 65% across crypto, NFT, and RWA portfolios — combined with institutional custody through Empire Stock Transfer, zero rehypothecation policies, and 24/7 on-chain proof of reserves. Headquartered in Panama City, Republic of Panama, we are positioned to capture the convergence of a $36.5 billion crypto lending market and a tokenized asset ecosystem projected to exceed $20 trillion by 2030.

https://c2c.loans