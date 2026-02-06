Board of Directors Unanimously Approves Corporate Name Change for Pineapple Express Cannabis Co., to Cash2Crypto Loans
Name Change Reflects Company's Strategic Transformation into a RWA Lending Platform; FINRA Corporate Action Filing to Follow Completion of Annual Audit
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCID: PNXP), now doing business as C2C Loans ("C2C" or the "Company"), today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved a corporate name change from Pineapple Express Cannabis Company to Cash2Crypto Loans. The name change reflects the Company's completed strategic transformation from cannabis authentication technology to its new core business as a digital asset lending platform.
The Company intends to file a FINRA corporate action to effectuate the official name change, ticker symbol update, and related market identifiers following the completion and filing of its annual audit for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025.
Rationale for the Name Change
The unanimous board approval reflects the Company's complete pivot from its legacy cannabis operations to its new identity as a digital asset lending platform. The name "Cash2Crypto Loans" directly communicates the Company's core value proposition: enabling borrowers to unlock the cash value of their digital assets—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets—through a unified, institutional-grade lending platform.
The legacy name, Pineapple Express Cannabis Company, no longer reflects the Company's operations, business strategy, or market positioning. The Board determined that the name change is in the best interest of shareholders, as it will eliminate market confusion, attract investors aligned with the Company's digital asset and blockchain strategy, and establish a brand identity consistent with the rapidly growing real-world asset tokenization market, projected to reach $16–20 trillion by 2030–2033.
Expected Timeline and Process
The corporate name change will be executed in an orderly, multi-step process to ensure full regulatory compliance:
1. Year-End Close: The Company is currently finalizing the closing of its books for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2025.
2. Independent Audit: TBA PCAOB-registered firm, will complete the independent audit of the Company's financial statements.
3. Audit Filing: Upon completion, the audited financial statements will be filed with the appropriate regulatory bodies and OTC Markets.
4. FINRA Corporate Action: Following the audit filing, the Company will submit a FINRA corporate action application to officially change the corporate name, update the ticker symbol, and modify all associated market identifiers to reflect the new Cash2Crypto Loans identity.
Shareholders will be notified of key milestones throughout the process. The Company expects the FINRA corporate action to be processed in due course following the audit filing.
Management Commentary
"The unanimous approval by our Board of Directors to change the corporate name to Cash2Crypto Loans marks a defining moment for our company and our shareholders," said Frank, CEO of Cash2Crypto Loans. "This is not merely a rebranding exercise—it is a declaration that our transformation is complete. We are no longer a cannabis company. We are a digital asset lending platform built to serve the multi-trillion-dollar tokenized asset economy. Our shareholders deserve a corporate identity that reflects who we are today and where we are going." Frank continued, "We are committed to doing this the right way—completing our audit first, filing with FINRA, and ensuring every regulatory requirement is met. Transparency and compliance are foundational to everything we are building at Cash2Crypto Loans."
ABOUT PNXP dba Crypto2Cash Loans.
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company. bda Crypto2Cash Loans, (ticker: $PNXP) is developing a multi-asset digital lending platform scheduled to launch in February 2026. The company is positioning itself as the first unified platform to bridge traditional pawn services with blockchain technology, accepting cryptocurrency, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets as collateral. By offering cross-collateralization capabilities and institutional-grade security with radical operational transparency, Crypto2Cash Loans aims to capture significant market share in the rapidly expanding digital asset lending industry. The company operates three integrated business lines: digital pawn lending, corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy, and a planned nationwide network of RWA ATMs.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Crypto 2 Cash platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.
Digital assets including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets are highly volatile and speculative. Values may fluctuate significantly, and you may lose some or all of your principal. Regulatory frameworks are evolving and may impact asset values or service availability. Our platform utilizes blockchain technology and smart contracts, which carry inherent technical risks. This is not financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. Only invest what you can afford to lose. Services may not be available in all jurisdictions. Past performance does not guarantee future results. By engaging with Crypto 2 Cash Loans, you acknowledge and accept these risks.
